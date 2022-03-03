Asus wants you to watch OLED TV on the go with new Vivobook 13 Slate, price starts at Rs 45,990

Detachable laptops are fast becoming the go-to choice for on-the-go users. Most of them, however, have a focus on productivity and address students and creators. Redefining the segment for those wanting top-class entertainment on the go, Asus has launched a new detachable laptop in India called the Vivobook 13 Slate OLED. Claimed to be the world's first 13.3-inch OLED detachable laptop that runs Windows, Asus promises to "re-define TV viewing experience" with the new Vivobook edition.

For this, the detachable laptop acts as a personal OLED TV with Dolby Vision-powered screen, so users can enjoy the content of their liking on the go. Other highlights of the Vivobook 13 Slate OLED include support for Asus Pen 2.0 Stylus, a magnetically detachable full-size keyboard, and a detachable hinge that goes almost flat at 170 degrees. As can be understood, all these features attempt to create a portable, easy-to-use laptop for both work and entertainment.

Here is a deeper look at the Vivobook 13 Slate OLED and all it brings to the Indian market.

Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED price and availability

Vivobook 13 Slate OLED has been priced at Rs 45,990 for the base variant. A step-up option that comes with a fingerprint sensor and sleeve, stand, stylus, and a stylus holder will retail only through offline channels and will cost Rs 57,990.

The top-of-the-line option that carries an increased RAM will retail for Rs 62,990. Asus says that the Vivobook 13 Slate OLED will be sold across online channels including Asus e-shop, Amazon, Flipkart, as well as offline stores from today, i.e. March 3.

Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED specs and features

As the name suggests, Asus Vivobook 13 Slate features an OLED display that measures 13.3-inch diagonally and has a 16:9 aspect ratio. It supports Dolby Vision, HDR, 0.2 ms response time, 1.07 billion colors, up to 550 nits of peak brightness, and 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution. For deep blacks, it goes down to 0.0005 nits of black brightness, so it is easy to assume that the laptop will provide an ace picture quality.

Performance for the Vivobook 13 Slate OLED is taken care of by a quad-core Intel Pentium Silver N6000 processor that is clocked up to 3.3 GHz. Coupled to this, is 4GB or 8GB LPDDR4X RAM AND Intel UHD graphics. Storage options range from 128GB to 256GB.

Since it is a detachable laptop, the Vivobook 13 Slate OLED comes with a keyboard and large touchpad which can be separated when not required. The bundled keyboard is said to be slim and attaches magnetically to the laptop. There is also an Asus Pen 2.0 Stylus which can help users design graphics, or simply take notes on the device. The Asus Pen 2.0 has a hidden USB-C port for charging, though it will not be needed often, with the stylus' 140 hours plus backup on a single (complete 100 per cent) charge in 30 minutes.

To stay true to its purpose, the Vivobook 13 Slate OLED comes with four built-in speakers with Dolby Atmos support, as well as a Smart Amplifier for volume enhancement and distortion-suppression. The Asus laptop is backed by a 50Whr battery that promises over 9 hours of battery life on a single charge.

In case the Vivobook 13 Slate OLED interests you, we will be coming up with a review of the device on India Today Tech soon. So make sure you stay tuned to this space for more.