Best in 2022: Tech that India Today Tech team loved this year

The year 2022 hasn't been too exciting in terms of innovations in tech, but there are some gadgets unveiled in the year that caught our attention. I asked the India Today Tech + Fiiber team to pick one favorite piece of tech that they absolutely loved or the tech that made their life easier than ever. While few in the team absolutely fell in love with some smartphones launched this year, others picked a non-smartphone piece of tech. While most of my colleagues had some favorite gadgets that they feel caught their attention this year, our editor had a totally different opinion about tech in 2022. He feels the year was a boring one and there was nothing interesting that happened. Let's check out what India Today Tech + Fiiber team members absolutely loved in tech this year.

Manas Tiwari -- Apple Watch TV 4K

The best things in life are those you think you don't need. That's Apple TV 4K for me. I never felt the requirement for a streaming device, until I had the Apple TV 4K (2022). I own a large-sized Android smart TV which isn't that old but the Apple TV helped me get the best out of it -- both in terms of picture quality and software experience. It uses the A15 Bionic chip just like the iPhone 13 series, runs a very clean UI and supports formats like Dolby Vision and HDR 10+. The UI is very smooth and seamless. The chip ensures that you don't face any lags or issues while streaming content. It packs more power than your smart TV probably needs. But, that also makes the Apple TV future ready. Plus, you can also play games using Apple Arcade. This may feel a bit underwhelming if you are coming from a console but is a good value-add for any casual gamer.

To top it up, it is very compact. Just a black-colored box with power and HDMI ports at the back. It can fit anywhere in your house, including your travel bag. Why is that important? Well, you can simply plug in the device to any TV and you will have all your apps, downloaded data and search history just like that. This is an underrated experience. Also, it comes with probably the most well-built remote control I have seen.

Ankita Garg – Nothing Phone (1)

The Nothing Phone (1) is one of the most exciting phones of the year for several reasons. While it was the first phone from the brand with mid-range specifications, the company's founder Carl Pei still made anyone who is not interested in phones talk about it. The smartphone became the talk of the town just after details about its unique design were revealed. These days, most of the phones come with more or less the same design, which is a bit boring. Pei gave the world something different, which no one would have thought about – a smartphone with light and sound setup at the back panel for notifications. The semi-transparent design also looked pretty cool. A lot of people were curious about how this works and what it is, which is something that doesn't happen with most phones. Moreover, you could even customize the setup as per your usage. There were other features too – wireless charging support, stereo speakers, a good set of cameras, and more, which made it a good package at an affordable price. So, yes, out of box design approach really worked well for the company and Nothing Phone (1) is one of the best devices of 2022 for me.

Ankita Chakravarti – Nothing Phone (1), yet again.

It seems the team loved the Nothing Phone (1) which indeed comes with a unique design.

Nothing Phone (1) bags the top spot in my list of the most interesting piece of technology in 2022. It is undeniably the most intricately crafted phone in the mid-range segment this year. The uncanny resemblance between the iPhone 12 and the glyph interface may have garnered mixed responses in the market but for me, it steals the show because there is finally something to look forward to in the mid-range segment. It was a bold step by the Carl Pei-led company to opt for a design that bares it all out–in short–the transparent rear panel. That said, the phone does not disappoint on the performance front either. So overall, the Nothing Phone (1) is the perfect amalgamation of great style complimented by power-packed performance.

Aman Rashid – Pixel 7 Pro

My favourite piece of tech that I enjoyed using the most was, or is the Pixel 7 Pro! Yes, I am an old-school tech journalist, who still gets excited about candy bar designed phones, in an age where the foldables are all the boon. That said, the Google Pixel 7 Pro has surprisingly been the best phone I have used in years. And trust me when I say that I have used a lot of phones in the last decade. But, with the Pixel 7 Pro, I can finally say there's an Android phone that looks cool, operates fast and fluidly, and comes with probably the best camera system on any phone right now, period. I mean, the last time I found a phone to be really great, that device was the iPhone 11 Pro, and I used it, for a solid 2.5 years — which is a lot of time to stick with a device in my profession. So, with the Pixel 7 Pro, I am very confident that this phone can stay with me for a good while. Although, the rumoured Pixel Fold also has my attention. Okay, bye!

Mohammad Imam – Pixel 7

Looks like Pixel 7 series really caught the attention of the team.

I travelled to Kashmir with the Google Pixel 7 and absolutely loved the phone. Especially its camera and the way it captures the beauty of Kashmir. During the trip I shot lots of photos and videos of the Kashmir valley, and boy, I do feel that other brands have a lot to learn Google in terms of camera optimizations. The video stabalisation offered by the Pixel 7 was outstanding. So, the most favorite piece of tech for me will definitely be the Pixel 7. I must mention here that besides the camera bit, Pixel 7 also offered outstanding battery life. The phone lasted for the entire day of my rigorous usage very easily, which was a necessity during the trip.

Ashri Khandelwal - Oppo Enco Buds 2

My favourite tech of 2022 has to be the Oppo Enco Buds 2 - the budget wireless earbuds priced at Rs. 2,199 in India. What I really like about them is the sound quality and comfortable wearing experience. I use them for my daily music listening sessions and manage calls. They come in a compact charging case that can be easily carried around everywhere and lasts about 1 week in a single charge. It's a perfect audio device for someone like me who is always listening to podcasts, watching videos, and listening to music. And the best part? They are affordable and worth every penny.

Sneha Saha – Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

No, this time my favorite piece of tech isn't a smartphone but wireless earbuds from Samsung. The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro has been my daily companion for the last few months and not a single day of mine goes without the earbuds. Though it is slightly on the pricier side, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro for me is my favorite gadget of 2022 and that's clear because it has been by my side since it launched a couple of months ago. The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro not only offers the perfect sound quality but also lasts longer and fits very well. The fit and the battery have always been two issues I faced with earbuds, but not with the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. The wireless earbuds are my perfect companion at work, during commuting, and almost every other time when I have to detach from people around me and be engrossed in myself. The buds offer crazy good ANC, I must say.

And lastly, what our editor thinks was the best tech of 2022.

Javed Anwer – No favorite gadget

There are decades where nothing happens, and there are weeks where decades happen. These are some famous words by the Lenin. Although spoken in a very different context these words often, but not always, capture the essence of what we call progress. In the world of tech, for the last few years things have been rather slow. The progress has been either incremental, just look at the iPhone for example, or full of bravado but no substance as the case is with Crypto, NFT and Metaverse. But towards the end of 2022, something monumental happened: AI finally reached masses. Products like ChatGPT and Dall-E, the AI systems that are making science fiction a reality, are in my opinion, the most exciting tech launches of 2022. And while neither ChatGPT or Dall-E are perfect, it is easy to see that they are the beginning of something that would redefine how we use and think of personal technology in future.

So, these are some of the gadgets the India Today Tech and Fiiber team loved this year. Do let us know in the comment section which gadget did you like the most or what impacted your life.