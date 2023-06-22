Beware of Pink WhatsApp scam! Mumbai Police issues warning against hackers

Mumbai Police on Monday issued a warning about a new hoax regarding the popular instant messaging app, WhatsApp. The warning comes after a central government advisory said, 'New Pink Look WhatsApp with extra features’ is doing the rounds of the popular messaging service and this could lead to the hacking of one’s mobile through malicious software.'

“Fraudsters come up with a variety of new tricks and ways to lure gullible users into falling into their trap to commit cyber frauds. It is for the users to be Aware, Alert, and Attentive to these kinds of frauds and remain safe and secure in the digital world,” the advisory stated.

What is the Pink WhatsApp Scam?

Mumbai Police explained that a fake URL link is circulating asking users to update and get the Pink colour WhatsApp logo. It's a phishing link and would lead to the user losing control over their mobile or their mobile can be hacked.

It will make personal data like photos, OTPs, and contacts vulnerable. This data can be easily accessed by fraudsters.

This was first reported by Free Press Journal.

Some of the threats a user could face are the misuse of contact numbers and pictures saved on their mobile, financial loss, misuse of their credentials, spam and loss of control over the mobile, it added.

What to do if you've already downloaded Pink WhatsApp?

The Mumbai Police has asked users to immediately uninstall if such an app has already been downloaded. The Police have also urged not to fall for random links and download anything outside the authorised play stores.

Meanwhile, scam calls and messages on WhatsApp are on the rise. A lot of people have complained on Twitter that they are receiving unknown calls from international numbers starting at +84, +62, +60, and more. Users are advised to practice caution while attending or responding to calls and texts from unknown numbers.

