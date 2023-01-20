BGMI developer Krafton releases new update for New State Mobile, all you need to know

Gamers, assemble, as Krafton has released a new update for its widely popular game, New State Mobile that offers exciting upgrades for all players. According to a press release shared by the company, the iOS and Android game's new update is all about changing the game's Meta. Along with changes introduced to the game's weapons and vehicles, the new Team Deathmatch mode is also available in the game's ARENA.

What's new in New State Mobile?

As mentioned before, weapons and vehicles have undergone a transformation in the game. The Drone Store has also received its share of changes and the TDM (Team Deathmatch Mode) is now available in the ARENA map. Other changes include new patterns for the Shooting Gallery and Siege Mode, a new Survivor Pass, etc.

Here is a detailed look at what the update holds in store:

Changes to weapons and vehicles

Some changes to the weapons and vehicles include decreased long-range damage for SMGs, ARs and LMGs, adjustment of the vehicles to portray their characteristics more accurately, improved durability of vehicles like Vrion, Electron and UAZ, increased speed of sedans and better stability in motorbikes. Further, the Drone Store's cooldown has decreased and the delivery speed has increased. The prices of items have also been adjusted.

Team Deathmatch arrives at ARENA

Previously, you could play only Round Deathmatch Mode (RDM) in the ARENA. However, the update brings the super popular TDM to the map as well. The team that first reaches 30 kills will be on the winning side. However, the care package items will not appear in the middle of the map in TDM.

Shooting Gallery and Siege Mode updates

The additional points for SR have been reduced from 800 to 500. Siege Mode has also undergone additional changes in patterns and difficulty, as well as having rankings reset.

New exclusive items

The Survivor Pass Vol. 15 brings the Keeper from the Dream Runner faction in which players can experience Keeper's background story from the Pass' story quests. Once all missions have been completed, players will receive Keeper's facial appearance.

About BGMI

Krafton is also the developer of the extremely popular battle royal game, Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). Brought as a substitute for PUBG for the Indian audience, the game was banned in India in July 2022.

After the ban, Krafton released an official statement assuring players that the game will return to India and that they are solving the issues with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). "We are clarifying how BGMI was removed from the Google Play store and the App store and will let you know once we get specific information," the statement read. In November 2022, Krafton issued a press release in which it said that the company will 'continue its efforts to resume services for BGMI and will continue investing in the Indian games market'. As of now, there is no official confirmation as to the game's return date, but players are eager to see it back on the Play Store and App Store.