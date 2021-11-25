Black Friday Sale: Xiaomi brings discounts on phones, TVs, laptops and audio devices in India

Xiaomi is holding a Black Friday sale on its website wherein the tech major is offering considerable discounts on a range of its products. The discounts extend from Xiaomi smartphones to laptops and televisions by the company. In addition to the discounted prices, buyers can avail of some other offers too.

The Black Friday sale on Xiaomi India website kickstarted from November 23 and will go on till November 30. During the offer period, a total of three Xiaomi phones are on sale, with discounts extending to as much as Rs 16,500. In addition to this, buyers can avail exchange offers on the devices, along with an extra discount of Rs 500 through Reward Mi.

Similar savings are to be made on the purchase of Xiaomi laptops, smart TVs and other products. Here is a look at all the interesting deals Xiaomi is offering during its Black Friday sale.

Xiaomi Black Friday sale discounts on phones

- Xiaomi is offering the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G for a price of Rs 21,499 during its Black Friday sale. This is a Rs 12,500 discount on the original price of the device, which is Rs 33,999. Buyers can also avail an exchange offer of up to Rs 5,000 on the phone, as well as Rs 500 off through Reward Mi as mentioned above.

- Xiaomi Mi 11X 5G is available for a price of Rs 22,499 during the sale. Down from its original price of Rs 33,999, this is a Rs 11,500 discount on the Xiaomi phone. The exchange offer and Reward Mi offer are also applicable on the phone's purchase.

- Mi 11X Pro 5G is retailing for a price of Rs 31,499 during the sale, down from Rs 47,999, marking a discount of whopping Rs 16,500 on the Xiaomi phone. The exchange offer and Reward Mi offer are also applicable on it.

Xiaomi Black Friday sale discounts on laptops

Two Xiaomi laptops are on discount during its Black Friday sale

- RedmiBook 15 Pro is retailing for a price of Rs 44,499, down from its original price of Rs 59,999 during the sale. This marks a discount of Rs 15,500 on the laptop during the sale. Buyers can also exchange their old phone for the laptop to avail an additional discount on this retail price.

- RedmiBook 15 e-Learning Edition is selling at its lowest price ever during the sale, retailing for Rs 35,499. This is a Rs 16,500 discount on the original price of the laptop, which is Rs 51,999.

Xiaomi Black Friday sale discounts on smart TVs

Seven Xiaomi smart TVs are up for sale at discounts of up to Rs 11,500 during the Black Friday sale by Xiaomi. The top discounted TVs among these are -

- Redmi Smart TV X50 is retailing for Rs 35,999 during the sale, down from its original price of Rs 44,999, experiencing a discount of Rs 9,000.

- Redmi Smart TV 43-inch is available for a price of Rs 23,499. This means that Xiaomi is offering a discount of Rs 11,500 on the smart TV, which originally retails for Rs 34,999.

- MI LED TV 4C 43-inch also sees an almost similar discount of Rs 10,500 during the Xiaomi Black Friday sale. Originally priced at Rs 34,999, the Xiaomi smart TV is available for Rs 24,499 in the sale.

Xiaomi Black Friday sale discounts on other products

- Audio offerings from the house of Xiaomi, including the likes of Mi Super Bass wireless headphones, Mi Outdoor Bluetooth speaker, Redmi Earbuds 2C, Mi Earphones Basic and others, are also on discount during the sale. The discount starts from Rs 200 and extends up to Rs 750 on these products.

- A range of Xiaomi lifestyle products, including Mi Smart Band 5, Mi Smart Band 6, Mi Router 4C, Mi Power Bank 3i, Mi 360 Home Security Camera 2K Pro and many others are also on discount, offering good deals to those looking to buy any of these.