BSNL regularises Rs 499 broadband plan with 1000GB data, check similar plans from Airtel, Jio and Excitel

Government-owned telco Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has regularised its 200GB CS358 broadband plans that previously gave 50 Mbps speed and up to 200GB data. The plan, has, however, only been regularised for Kerala users with added benefits. BSNL users in the rest of the telecom circles will still have access to the Rs 449 broadband plan. Meanwhile, internet service providers (ISP)s including Airtel, Jio, Excitel, ACT and Tata Sky broadband give broadband plans around the similar price point

BSNL Bharat Fibre's Rs 499 broadband plan previously offered 200GB of 50 bps high-speed data per month after whose exhaustion, the speed was reduced to 2Mbps. The ISP then discontinued the plan all over India. The plan has now been regularised in Kerala circle with increased benefits. It gives 1000GB data at 50 Mbps speed, after whose consumption the speed is reduced to 2 Mbps. The plan will also bring unlimited voice calls. The development was first noted by Kerala Telecom.

BSNL Rs 449 broadband plan: For BSNL broadband users in the rest if the country, the Rs 449 broadband plans will still be applicable. The plan gives up to 30 Mbps till 3300GB, after the exhaustion of which the speed will be reduced to 2 Mbps. The plan also brings unlimited calls along with a discount of up to Rs 500 on the first month's rent.

Airtel XStream Fibre Rs 499 broadband plan: Airtel Unlimited Rs 499 broadband plan: This broadband plan gives unlimited internet with up to 40 Mbps speed and other additional benefits include a subscription to Airtel XStream, Wynk Music and Shaw academy. The Airtel XStream app includes access to Voot Basic, Eros Now, Hungama Play, Shemaroo M and Ultra.





JioFiber Rs 399 broadband plan: This plan offers truly unlimited internet at 30Mbps speed. This plan does not come with any OTT subscriptions but offers unlimited calling.



ACT Basic broadband plan at Rs 470: ACT fibernet gives broadband plans in eight cities including Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Delhi. The plan gives 500GB broadband data and 40 Mbps speed. After the exhaustion of data, the speed of the plan is reduced to 512 Kbps. Users must note that this plan costs Rs 470 per month when subscribed for six months. On a monthly basis, the plan costs Rs 549.

Excitel 100 Mbps broadband plan: For six months' validity or a semi-annual plan, Excitel offers unlimited data with 100 Mbps speed at Rs 2940 which comes down to Rs 490 per month. It also comes with access to unlimited calls.

Tata Sky 50 Mbps broadband plan: Tata Sky broadband plan offers a 50 Mbps broadband plan which when subscribed for a year costs Rs 6000 with the monthly benefit coming to Rs 500. The plan also brings unlimited calls.