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Indian govt launches Agentic AI Skilling Program with Intel to prepare workforce: All details

Indian govt launches Agentic AI Skilling Program with Intel to prepare workforce: All details

The initiative is launched to move beyond generative AI and to teach people how to effectively use AI agents and multi-agent systems.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Sep 3, 2026 6:40 PM IST
Indian govt launches Agentic AI Skilling Program with Intel to prepare workforce: All detailsNIELIT India Agentic AI Skilling Initiative

The National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT), Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), in collaboration with Intel India, has launched the India Agentic AI Skilling Initiative to prepare India’s students, professionals and educators for the growing use of agentic AI.

The initiative is launched to move beyond generative AI and to teach people how to effectively use AI agents and multi-agent systems. AI systems are now moving beyond chatbot interfaces and are taking charge autonomously across planning and execution.

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What does NIELIT India Agentic AI Skilling Initiative offer?

The initiative includes two programs: Agentic AI for Everyone and Engineering Agentic AI Systems.

Agentic AI for Everyone: This course focuses on AI agents, workflow automation, and multi-agent systems. It also helps learners understand how to improve productivity, business efficiency, and decision-making using AI and more. As per the government press note, the program will offer “hands-on exposure to designing and governing AI-powered workflows and agentic systems using no-code platforms.”

Engineering Agentic AI Systems: This programm is provides in-depth knowledge for people who want to design, build, and deploy. Learners will get hands-on training in no-code/low-code tools and code-based frameworks, which will help them develop more advanced and customised AI agents using programming.

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It also covers the full lifecycle of an AI agent, including agent architecture, tool integration, orchestration, memory, and deployment.

“Through this collaboration, NIELIT and Intel India aim to expand access to industry-aligned, practical and future-ready Agentic AI learning, particularly for learners and institutions across the country, and contribute towards building a skilled workforce capable of participating in and driving India’s next phase of AI-led growth,” the press note added.

The initiative ultimately aims to turn India into a globally competitive hub for AI talent by bridging the gap between academic learning and real-world execution.

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Published on: Sep 3, 2026 6:40 PM IST
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