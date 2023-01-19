Buying a New Mobile Phone? Here are 8 new launches you should consider!

If one of your 2023 resolutions was to get a new mobile phone and if you still haven't purchased any -- then we'd suggest waiting for another month and then making a decision. Because February is going to be the month of tech launches.

Big names like Samsung, and OnePlus are gearing up to launch their flagship phones in the coming month. Joining the list are also popular brands like Oppo and Vivo.

So, let's take you through a list of all that's expected in February:

Samsung Galaxy S23 Series

Samsung will be launching its flagship Galaxy series on February 1 at the Galaxy Unpacked event. Samsung is expected to launch three models — the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra. All three are expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip along with some of the best smartphone displays in the industry.

OnePlus 11

On February 7, a major announcement will come from One Plus as the company is expected to launch the OnePlus 11.

It is also likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, the OnePlus 11 will also feature a triple camera setup with Hasselblad tuning. The device will also come with a curved 2K AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Realme GT Neo 5

There's also Realme which is expected to launch the Realme GT Neo 5 on February 8. It will come with a 6.74-inch OLED display and will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip.

Xiaomi 13 Series

An MWC launch that has all of us excited is from Xiaomi. The tech company has confirmed the launch of its 13 series at the Mobile World Congress set to kick off on February 27. The company is expected to launch two phones - Xiaomi 13 and the Xiaomi 13 Pro, both will be powered by the new Snapdragon chip and a curved AMOLED display.

Oppo Find N2 Flip

Samsung will finally have competition from Oppo. We showcased its China-only foldable as a Tech Today exclusive last year, but this time they’re taking things to the next level and hopefully with an India launch. Oppo is expected to announce its latest series of foldable phones — and it looks like the Samsung Flip 4 will face stiff competition from the Oppo Find N2 Flip.

Vivo X90 Series

There's also Vivo which is expected to launch the X90 and the X90 Pro smartphones on the last day of January. The x80 had one of the best cameras on a smartphone so tech enthusiasts are waiting for this launch with bated breath.

