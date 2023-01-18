Samsung Republic Sale: Up to 61% discount on Galaxy Z Fold4, Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy M33

Republic Day sales have given buyers a chance to make their first big purchase of 2023. Samsung is also joining the bandwagon with its Grand Republic Sale. The company is offering cashback and discounts on a wide range of products including Galaxy smartphones, laptops, tablets, wearables, Samsung TVs, and digital appliances. The sale will run until January 21, 2023. Buyers can purchase Samsung products from Samsung.com, Samsung Exclusive Stores, and the Samsung Shop App.

In order to sweeten the deals, new users of the Samsung Shop App will receive welcome benefits of up to Rs 6,500 off. Customers buying Galaxy smartphones, tablets, wearables, accessories, and laptops during the sale can avail cashback of up to Rs 10,000 on select models with selective bank debit and credit cards. Additionally, those purchasing Samsung TVs and digital appliances can get up to 20 per cent cashback with ICICI Bank and other bank debit and credit cards.

Deals of Samsung Galaxy Smartphones

During The Grand Republic Sale, consumers can get up to 61 per cent off on Samsung Galaxy smartphones, including the Galaxy Z Fold4, Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy S20 FE, Galaxy M33, Galaxy M13, Galaxy F23, Galaxy A73, Galaxy A23, Galaxy A13, and Galaxy A03 Core. Customers will also receive discounts on Galaxy watches, tablets, wearables, and accessories, with up to 63% off on products like the Galaxy Tab A8, Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, Galaxy Watch5/5 Pro, Galaxy Buds2 Pro, and Galaxy Buds Live.

Consumers buying Galaxy laptops can avail up to 38 per cent off and those purchasing Samsung TVs can get up to 56 per cent off, with additional offers on select models of Neo QLED, QLED, The Frame, and UHD TVs.

Customers buying Samsung digital appliances such as refrigerators, washing machines, microwaves, and air conditioners can avail up to 42 per cent off. Additionally, an extra 5 per cent off is available for customers who purchase two or more products under the ‘Buy More Save More’ offer on Samsung.com and Samsung Shop App.

Consumers shopping from Samsung.com can also enjoy superfast delivery of Samsung products to their doorsteps across 28,000 PIN codes or visit 1,700+ Samsung exclusive stores across the country to buy their favourite Samsung products.

