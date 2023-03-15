ChatGPT 4 launched: What is it and how to use it right now

OpenAI introduced ChatGPT's successor, the GPT-4 to the world and it is all that people in the tech world can talk about at the moment. When ChatGPT was rolled out about six months ago, we were surprised to see it write code, compose poetry, solve complex questions and so on. However, with GPT-4, OpenAI has made it possible for the chatbot to accept images as inputs and generate the output accordingly. OpenAI also says that ChatGPT 4 is capable of handling larger and more complex queries when compared to its predecessor. With so much buzz around the newly-unveiled chatbot, people are curious to try it out for themselves.

So how can you access ChatGPT 4 right now? Read on, and we will tell you several ways to use the AI chatbot and try it out yourself.

How to get ChatGPT 4 right now

ChatGPT 4 can be accessed in the same way as the previous ChatGPT AI chatbot. The only catch here is that to access the chatbot right away, you need to be a ChatGPT Plus member.

ChatGPT is a premium subscription model that was launched by OpenAI after the popularity of ChatGPT. You can upgrade to ChatGPT Plus by logging in to your OpenAI account and heading over to ChatGPT. Then, locate the 'Upgrade to Plus' option on the left side menu and click on it. Existing ChatGPT Plus subscribers can straightaway login to their account and use the GPT-4 model.

In addition to this, Microsoft has also revealed that its new Bing had been running on the early-stage GPT-4 model for the last couple of weeks. So if you have been using the new AI Bing chatbot in the last few weeks, you were already using GPT-4 without even knowing about it.

If you are a developer and want to test GPT-4, you can join the waitlist to get the API access.

About ChatGPT 4

OpenAI's blog post introducing GPT-4 reads, "We've created GPT-4, the latest milestone in OpenAI's effort in scaling up deep learning. GPT-4 is a large multimodal model (accepting image and text inputs, emitting text outputs) that, while less capable than humans in many real-world scenarios, exhibits human-level performance on various professional and academic benchmarks."

OpenAI also released a list of exams that the new GPT-4 has passed and shared its scores as well. And the scores are pretty good. For instance, the language model passed LSAT with 88 percentile and SAT Math with 89 percentile. It also passed GRE Quantitative exam with 80th percentile and GRE verbal and writing exams with 99th and 54th percentile.