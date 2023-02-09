ChatGPT founder Sam Altman calls Google a lethargic search monopoly

Artificial intelligence (AI) is being widely explored in the tech world and with ChatGPT going viral, things started heating up. Reports surfaced that Google alerted a 'code red' situation in its offices in December 2022. ChatGPT, developed by OpenAI, gained massive popularity after it was made available for testing to the public and people have been sharing their experiences with the chatbot on social media. Be it passing an MBA degree, writing code, composing poetry, or answering some of the toughest questions in a hilarious way, ChatGPT seems to be excelling in its job so far. And that's giving Google some sleepless nights.

Google, which has dominated the search market until now, is now being challenged by ChatGPT and its partner, Microsoft. The Satya Nadella-led company invested billions of dollars in OpenAI and has also strengthened its partnership with the firm recently. Microsoft announced an all-new Bing search browser recently that will be powered by the same technology as ChatGPT and attempts to revolutionise the way people browse things online.

Sam Altman calls Google a 'lethargic search monopoly'

After Microsoft's announcement, Sam Altman, in an interview with Ben Thompson in his newsletter Stratechery, called Google a 'lethargic search monopoly'.

Sam was responding to a question about advertising on the new Bing.

"Is this going to be a subscription? Is it going to turn out that these models are not necessarily making search more profitable, they're actually value-destructive, and that's actually fine for you because you have 4 per cent share, and maybe not so fine for someone that may be more dominant in this space?" the interviewer asked.

To this, Sam Altman responded and said, "I think it's fabulous for both of us. I think there's so much upside for both of us here. We're going to discover what these new models can do, but if I were sitting on a lethargic search monopoly and had to think about a world where there was going to be a real challenge to the way that monetization of this works and new ad units, and maybe even a temporary downward pressure, I would not feel great about that."

Satya Nadella on Microsoft competing with Google

In another interview, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella had said that having a healthy competition in the search market will not only mean more money for them, but for publishers and advertisers as well. He further added that when it comes to the search engine market, Google is the '800 pound gorilla' but with the innovation that Microsoft brings, they (Google) will definitely want to come out and 'dance'.