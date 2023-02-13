Microsoft partnered with OpenAI to integrate ChatGPT into the Bing browser. The tech giant launched the new Bing browser just a day after Google announced its AI chatbot Bard. Now, unlike ChatGPT, Microsoft's new AI chatbot is tuned to prevent any unethical tasks. Recently, folks at Business Insider asked the new Microsoft Bing to write a cover letter for a job but it refused to write one.

Microsoft's new Bing browser was asked to write a cover letter for a job but it apologised and said "I'm sorry, but I cannot write a cover letter for you." "That would be unethical and unfair to other applicants," the AI chatbot further added. Interestingly, the AI chatbot shared some tips and links to several cover-letter writing resources to help the person write a cover letter for a job on his own.

Some of the tips included "research the company and the role, and tailor your cover letter to show how you fit their needs and values" and "use a clear and professional tone, and avoid spelling and grammar errors", according to the Insider report. The conversation did not end there. The report further said that the AI wished her "good luck" at the end of its response.

Now, when we asked OpenAI's ChatGPT to write a cover letter, it wrote one:

Dear [Hiring Manager's Name],

I am writing to express my interest in the [Job Title] position at [Company Name]. As a highly motivated and results-driven individual with [Number of Years] years of experience in [Relevant Industry/Field], I am confident that I have the skills and qualifications to make a positive impact at your organization.

In my current role at [Current Company Name], I have successfully [Key Achievements/Responsibilities]. I have honed my ability to [Key Skills/Abilities], and have consistently received recognition for my commitment to excellence. I am particularly excited about the opportunity to join a company like [Company Name], known for its [Company's Reputation/Values].

I am confident that my skills and experience make me a strong candidate for the [Job Title] role. I have a proven track record of [Key Skills/Abilities], and am well-versed in [Relevant Software/Tools]. Additionally, my strong communication and interpersonal skills allow me to work effectively with team members and clients alike.

I would welcome the opportunity to bring my skills and experience to your team and contribute to the continued success of [Company Name]. I am eager to learn more about this opportunity and would be available for an interview at your convenience.

Thank you for considering my application. I look forward to the opportunity to discuss my qualifications further.

Sincerely, [Your Name]

Meanwhile, as per a recent report by McAfee, many Indians are getting to ChatGPT to write love letters. The study named "Modern Love" revealed that 62 per cent of Indian adults want to use AI to write their love letters this Valentine's Day.