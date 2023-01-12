Computer glitch brought all US flights to a halt: what happened and everything you should know

A computer glitch at the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) brought all US flights to a halt on Wednesday. As per reports, thousands of flights were impacted and passengers were left stranded without any clarity about the matter. Several passengers took to Twitter and shared their experience on the micro-blogging site. The flight services resumed before 9:00 am (local time in the US), after the system had been restored.

US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg wrote on Twitter, "FAA has determined that the safety system affected by the overnight outage is fully restored, and the nationwide ground stop will be lifted effective immediately. I have directed an after-action process to determine root causes and recommend next steps."

But what caused such a massive hassle?

The glitch in the FAA system

As per latest reports, a damaged database file is the reason behind the glitch in the Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) system. FAA's official Twitter handle posted an update that reads, "We are continuing a thorough review to determine the root cause of the Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) system outage. Our preliminary work has traced the outage to a damaged database file. At this time, there is no evidence of a cyber-attack."

In another tweet, the FAA wrote that they're working hard to get to the root of the causes of the issue and will take 'necessary steps to prevent this kind of disruption from happening again'.

Another tweet from US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg read, "Safety is always our first priority, and ensuring flight safety was the reason for this morning's ground stop while the affected systems were restored and checked. As normal flight operations have resumed, FAA continues to assess the causes of the outage."

Reports are also surfacing that the glitch occurred due to an official's mistake. ABC News quoted a senior official from the organisation who revealed that an engineer had 'replaced one file with another' by mistake and didn't realise what had gone wrong. "It was an honest mistake that cost the country millions," the official said as per ABC News.

What is a NOTAM?

The error occurred in NOTAM, which is the system used to send alerts to pilots telling them about potential safety hazards while in air. The system is critical for the air safety of passengers.

The NOTAM must not be confused with the air traffic control system, which is responsible for keeping planes at a safe distance from each other.