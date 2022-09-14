Counterfeit electronic products are not uncommon, but here's how you can spot them

In a recent raid in Delhi, the law enforcement officers seized stocks of spurious JBL and Infinity consumer products from car accessories shops and manufacturing units across the city. The law enforcement was joined by Harman’s investigation team, the wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics. While the company is planning to take strict legal action against manufacturers, distributors, retailers and dealers involved in producing and selling counterfeit JBL products in India, it has suggested that consumers be cautious while purchasing JBL speakers.

Counterfeit in electronics isn’t unheard of. Dealers in markets like Palika Bazar, Nehru Place and Gaffar in Delhi and Heera Panna in Mumbai openly sell counterfeit products such as battery packs, headphones, speakers, etc. The Indian economy loses lakhs of crores of rupees in revenue due to smuggling and counterfeiting products. And while there is no end to the counterfeits, here are some tips that may help you identify counterfeit electronics.

Extremely Low Price:

Counterfeits are often sold at a much lower price as compared to the original price by the company. Always check the price online and compare before buying such a product. Also, don’t be lured by the dealer’s claims of a special sale price.

Poor Quality:

Usually, counterfeit products do not have the same quality as the original product, especially when it comes to plastic. Even the packaging is made of flimsy material, which might be lightweight, smell of chemicals, or have chipped paint.

Logo:

It is always advised to check the packaging and the product (if possible) as with many counterfeit electronics, the logo font and colour are slightly different. If you look at the branding carefully, you should be able to spot the difference.

Dealer Review:

Most companies have a list of authorised dealers listed on their portals. It is recommended to cross-check the seller. If this data is unavailable, a quick Google search about the dealer/shop might help. If the dealer is listed, you should also check out the shop’s reviews.

Manufacturer’s details:

This one can be tricky. In some instances, the packaging might not even have certifications, serial numbers, place of manufacturing, address, and trademark/copyright information.

Bill and Warranty card:

Always ask for the invoice while purchasing an electronic product. Match the serial number on the invoice with the one listed on the box. You should also ask the shopkeeper to stamp the warranty card.

Working Device:

Once purchased, ask the shopkeeper to open the box and plug it in. Check if the product is working fine before stepping out of the shop. If you find the unit faulty, refuse to accept.

