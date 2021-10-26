Dear Indian phone users, read Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro reviews and weep

Google's Pixel event last week was probably one event that had tech pundits least excited about, and it was because we already knew most of the things about the new phones, thanks to Google and a host of leaks.

Starting at an aggressive price of $599 (roughly Rs 45,000), the Pixel 6 looks like a very capable Android smartphone. While the Pixel 6 Pro at $899 (roughly Rs 67,500) costs less than the iPhone 13 or Samsung's premium phones. But it's not just the price that does the job for Google, but a host of key factors that collectively make the new Pixel 6 series an excellent package.

Now that the review embargo on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro has lifted, we can see several reviews live, which hint at how the new Pixel phones are the best Android devices one can buy. Though not true for Indians.

The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are all set to go on sale starting October 28 in select markets. And, if you're reading this in India, then yes, you guessed it right, the new Pixel phones aren't coming to the country. Google confirmed the news about the Pixel 6 not launching in India, citing various factors, including demand and supply issues.

So where can you buy the Pixel phones? You can purchase the new Pixel phones in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, Taiwan, the US and the UK.

Now, that's heart-breaking for hardcore Pixel fans in India. But what's more disheartening are the reviews that indicate how good both the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are.

What do the reviews say...

The CNET says the Pixel 6 lives up to the hype that Google created for weeks. While Gizmodo says that the Pixel 6 is so good, why buy anything else? On the other hand, Engadget adds that both phones are solid devices with great software while having perfect pricing. Folks at XDA Developers say that the Pixel 6 Pro is a fantastic everyday phone. Mashable says that the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro bring style and substance together. On the same lines, TechRadar claims that the Pixel 6 Pro is an excellent top-notch Android phone that can challenge the best out there. In its review, 9to5Google says that the Pixel 6 Pro is the flagship Google needs right now and is the one buyers deserve. Finally, the Toms guide on Pixel 6 Pro writes that the phone takes the crown for the best Android camera phone.

We may have known most of the things about the new Pixel phones, yet there was something that kept every tech journalist covering the Pixel 6 event excited. But apart from what the reviews already say, we also believe that three factors are crucial to the new Pixel 6 range.

Pixel 6 Pro

Pixel 6: Cameras and the design

Google's Pixel line-up had set a benchmark for mobile photography, and the new Pixel 6 series reclaims the crown. Almost all the reviews we went through claimed that Google has once again done its magic on the cameras, with AI and ML working wonders for the cameras. On top of the camera features, Google has also added plenty of camera modes that up the ante for other smartphone makers, including Apple. If you've been following the Pixel 6 series, there are chances that you may have already seen the Magic Eraser feature in Google Photos that can change how you click photos regardless of people in your surroundings. Another important addition by Google has been the camera treating skin tones fairly for everyone. We have seen this happening in many Android phones where the camera AI features turn the skin tone fair, which somehow ruins the overall experience. Well, Google has acknowledged it with the Pixel 6.

Lastly, the design. Ever since Nexus days, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro sport one of the boldest designs we have seen coming from Google. The camera bar at the rear may look different initially, but it has a distinct look that you won't find on other Android smartphones. Another design element is the dual-tone finish that adds to the overall elegant look.

Pixel 6 Pro

Google's Tensor could be a big differentiator

Google's Tensor chip will definitely be one big differentiator for new Pixel phones. The custom-chip built by Google for Pixel phones is exclusive to the Pixel 6 range. What this means is you won't get the same level of AI and ML processing on Qualcomm-based phones from Xiaomi, Oppo, OnePlus, and other Android OEMs. A recent GPU benchmark test results hinted that the Tensor beat Snapdragon 888, Exynos 2100 and Kirin 900, which, if it comes true, could be a great leap for the Android ecosystem. However, we do not expect Tensor to match Apple's Bionic A15 prowess that is powering the new iPhone 13 range. But, this could be the next Bionic equivalent to the Android landscape we always wanted.

The benchmark scores show Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro going head-to-head with ultra-premium devices like the iPhone 13 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. While the benchmark results are not a scale to give a verdict on the chip, it indicates that Google is on track. Even the battery life is claimed to be good enough for a day through several reviews that went live.

Let us know in the comments section what you think about the new Pixel 6 series.