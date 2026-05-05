Deepinder Goyal opens early access for Temple wearable; first 100 units ready for shipment

Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal on May 5 said the first batch of his upcoming wearable device, Temple, is ready for shipment, marking the initial rollout of a product he has described as a step beyond conventional fitness trackers.

Must read: What is Temple? Inside Deepinder Goyal’s ambitious brain-health wearable

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In a post on X, Goyal said the company is inviting applications for early access, with the first 100 units being offered to a curated group of users. He said the initial cohort will include “athletes, scientists, founders, doctors, creators, and individuals who care deeply about their physical and cognitive health,” referring to them as the product’s founding users.

Hello world. The first 100 Temples are ready to ship. We're now inviting athletes, scientists, founders, doctors, creators, and individuals who care deeply about their physical and cognitive health to be the founding users of Temple.



Apply for early access at… pic.twitter.com/aljDp0iKVi — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) May 5, 2026

While the early access programme signals progress towards a commercial launch, key details such as pricing, specifications and wider availability timelines have not yet been disclosed.

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Temple is being positioned as a next-generation wearable focused not just on physical metrics but also on cognitive performance. Unlike traditional wrist-based devices, the product is designed to be worn on the temple region of the head.

According to details shared on its website, the placement allows the device to capture biological signals such as blood flow and skin activity with greater accuracy, owing to thinner tissue and dense vascular structures in that area. The company describes Temple as a “precision instrument” aimed at improving training, recovery, sleep and work performance.

The announcement follows Goyal’s earlier teaser, where he had called Temple “the most important wearable ever made” and said he had been testing the device personally for over a year.

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The product is also linked to his “Gravity Ageing Hypothesis” research, which centres on monitoring blood flow and brain health. The broader ambition appears to be building a more comprehensive health tracking system that moves beyond wrist-based devices to offer a wider view of human physiology.