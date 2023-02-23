scorecardresearch
Twitter down for several users in India, many report trouble in loading pages

Downdetector, an online platform that provides users with real-time information about the status of various websites, has reported a surge in users complaining about Twitter.

Twitter users in India faced problems in logging onto the microblogging site on late Thursday. Users in several Indian cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata have reported issues with the social media site.

Downdetector, an online platform that provides users with real-time information about the status of various websites, has reported a surge in users complaining about Twitter. Till 10:30 pm, the site had recorded nearly 5,400 complaints on the site.

In India, most complaints were coming from users in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata, according to Downdetector.

(Story to be updated)

Published on: Feb 23, 2023, 10:55 PM IST
Posted by: Saurabh Sharma, Feb 23, 2023, 10:52 PM IST

