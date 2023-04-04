scorecardresearch
Elon Musk does it again! Twitter's new 'Doge' logo sparks a meme fest

Elon Musk does it again! Twitter's new 'Doge' logo sparks a meme fest

Twitterati almost immediately flooded the microblogging website with funny, dank, and intelligent memes. The first post was by Musk himself.

Elon Musk Elon Musk

Elon Musk on Monday evening changed Twitter's official logo to a Shiba Inu dog, the logo for Dogecoin from the blue birdie. This change ensured two spikes, the first - a surge in prices of the crypto coin and a flood of memes on Twitter.

The Twitterati almost immediately flooded the microblogging website with funny, dank, and intelligent memes. But the first person to start the trend was Musk himself when he confirmed the logo change with a meme.

This comes after his attorneys asked a federal judge to toss out a $258 billion lawsuit from 2022 that accused the billionaire of manipulating dogecoin’s price and driving it up over 36,000 per cent. This meme could very much be a dig at the US SEC.

Dogecoin was founded by IBM software engineer Billy Markus and Adobe software engineer Jackson Palmer as a joke in 2013. But, over the years the coin has risen in popularity and Musk has a special role in that. In fact, Doge's verified account on Twitter describes it as, "Dogecoin is an open source peer-to-peer cryptocurrency, favored by shibas worldwide. Elon Musk thinks we're pretty cool."

Doge founder had a message for the media in his tweet.

Meanwhile, the price of the cryptocurrency saw a spike of about 30%.

Read: Doge to the moon! Crypto coin surges 30% after Elon Musk replaces Doge with Twitter logo

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Apr 04, 2023, 12:20 PM IST
