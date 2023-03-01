Elon Musk promises rewards for remaining Twitter employees after another round of mass layoffs

Elon Musk has reportedly announced performance-based rewards for Twitter employees after conducting a fresh round of layoffs over the weekend. The Twitter owner had laid off around 10 per cent of the company's workforce, which cost nearly 200 people their jobs. On Monday morning, Musk wrote an email to his remaining Twitter employees and said that there will be some 'very significant performance-based stock rewards' for the remaining employees.

Elon Musk announces rewards for Twitter employees

According to a report in The Verge, Elon Musk promised these rewards to employees in an email. As per the internal memo obtained by The Verge, Musk also referred to the latest round of layoffs at the company and called it a 'difficult organizational overhaul focused on improving future execution'.

Musk wrote in the email, "This past week, we completed a difficult organizational overhaul focused on improving future execution, using as much feedback as we could gather from the entire company." He added, "Those who remain are highly regarded by those around them."

Employees lose access to Google Chat, Slack

The report further mentions that before the new round of layoffs were announced, employees had lost access to Google Chat and Slack abruptly. Some employees are now reportedly thinking that the same was done to minimise internal communication amongst employees at the time of layoffs. Both communication channels were shut off for the employees abruptly.

Layoffs at Twitter

The aforementioned round of layoffs at Twitter was carried over the weekend, and nearly 200 people were impacted by it. A New York Times report stated that the microblogging site had cut down its workforce by 10 per cent and had impacted product managers, data scientists and engineers. The report further said that the monetisation infrastructure team was reduced to fewer than eight people from 30. Twitter Blue head Esther Crawford was also laid off despite being committed to helping Musk build Twitter 2.0. A picture of her had also gone viral on social media that showed her taking a nap in a sleeping bag at Twitter's office. Reports also revealed that several Twitter employees had found out that they were being let go when they were denied access to their work laptops and emails.

When Musk asked for public support to save Twitter

Last month, Elon Musk had asked for 'public support' to save Twitter and had said that the last three months had been rought as he had to save 'Twitter from bankruptcy, while fulfilling essential Tesla & SpaceX duties'. The billionaire also added that Twitter still has a long way to go.

He wrote, "Last 3 months were extremely tough, as had to save Twitter from bankruptcy, while fulfilling essential Tesla & SpaceX duties. Wouldn't wish that pain on anyone. Twitter still has challenges, but is now trending to breakeven if we keep at it. Public support is much appreciated!"