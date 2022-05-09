Elon Musk tweets about dying, then says sorry when his mom replies that it's not funny

Elon Musk continues to crack lame jokes and memes on Twitter. This time, he tweeted about his possible death. Musk, who seems to have been more active than usual with his wayward tweets after buying Twitter for $44 billion, on Sunday night, tweeted that he may die in "mysterious circumstances". This time, however, he received a reply from his mother, Maye Musk, who also has a fairly sizeable Twitter following.

Musk, one of the richest men in the world sometimes talks about smoking weed at Twitter's board meeting, at other times he wants to buy Coco-Cola to put cocaine in the drink. In one of his latest tweets, he now joked about his mysterious death. Even his mother wasn't amused.

Earlier on Sunday night, billionaire Musk tweeted, "if I die under mysterious circumstances, it's been nice knowin ya."

Quoting the tweet, his mother said, "That's not funny".

Mom's tweet got the attention of Musk. He instantly apologized for his tweet and replied, though probably still as a joke. "Sorry! I will do my best to stay alive," he said.

But why is Musk suddenly talking about his death when he is in the middle of a very important acquisition? The Twitter deal is expected to close later this year. Following this, replacing Parag Agarwal, Musk may end up being the interim CEO of Twitter.

The Tesla CEO's tweet about his mysterious death comes a day after he shared a note, allegedly sent to him by former Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin accusing Musk of colluding with Nazis. The Tesla CEO also claimed that the head of the Kremlin space agency sent a note to Russian media where he said Musk is accountable since he has decided to arm "fascists".

It is worth noting that Musk might not be popular in Russia right now because he sent Starlink hardware to Ukraine to help the government there stay connected to the world and internet in the middle of Russia-Ukraine war.

"From the testimony of the captured chief of staff of the 36th Marine Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel Dmitry Kormyankov, it follows that the ground-based subscriber equipment of the Starlink satellite company Elon Musk was delivered to the militants of the Nazi Azov Battalion and the Marines of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to Mariupol by military helicopters," the note (translated from Ukraine) shared by Musk stated.

"According to our information, the delivery and transfer to the Armed Forces of Ukraine of PO boxes for receiving and transmitting the Internet from Starlink was carried out by the Pentagon. Elon Musk is thus involved in the supply of fascist forces in Ukraine with military communications. And for this you will have to answer in an adult way, Elon, no matter how you turn on the fool," the note further read.

Earlier, Musk ensured a quick rollout of Starlink services in Ukraine after Mykhailo Fedorov, Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine and Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, requested him to do so.

Fedorov had said, "@elonmusk , while you try to colonize Mars - Russia try to occupy Ukraine! While your rockets successfully land from space - Russian rockets attack Ukrainian civil people! We ask you to provide Ukraine with Starlink stations and to address sane Russians to stand." In just a day, Starlink service was made available in the country.

The Tesla CEO later claimed that "Starlink has been told by some governments (not Ukraine) to block Russian news sources" and said he "will not do so unless at gunpoint".