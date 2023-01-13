Elon Musk's Twitter sued again, this time for not paying fees to marketing company

Elon Musk-owned Twitter is being sued again, this time by a market firm. Earlier this month, the company was slapped with a lawsuit for allegedly failing to pay rent for its San Francisco office. Now, a marketing firm called Canary Marketing, based in San Francisco, alleges that the social media company has not paid fees for services. The company is reportedly suing Twitter for $392,239.11 (roughly Rs 3.19 crore) plus interest.

According to Business Insider, the lawsuit was filed on January 6 "for breaching its contract with the firm by not paying fees." The lawsuit refers to Canary Marketing as a multifaceted marketing agency, and its official website states that it designs campaigns and packages for clients such as Google, Slack, KFC, and Sephora.

The lawsuit reportedly states that marketing firm Canary provided merchandise to Twitter from June 2020 to August 2022 and that as part of the agreement, Twitter was supposed to pay the fees within 60 days of receiving an invoice. Canary claims that two of its invoices remain unpaid. Interestingly, Musk began bidding for Twitter in April 2022, but the official deal was sealed in October 2022, so most of the business with Canary was handled by former Twitter executives.

The report citing the lawsuit notes, "Twitter appears to interpret the MSA [contract agreement] as allowing it to pay or not pay Canary invoices when Twitter decides to do so."

Since the formal takeover, Musk has taken strict measures to reduce Twitter's expenditure. The company first laid off thousands of workers globally. Musk has also fired top Twitter executives such as former CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, and legal head Vijaya Gadde. Some of the top managers at Twitter have voluntarily quit as they were asked to fire their peers.

Aside from job cuts, Twitter has taken other measures to save operating costs. For example, the company has stopped some perks and free lunches. Twitter has also shut down some of its data centres.

Earlier this month, reports started surfacing online that Musk is not paying the rent of offices in various locations. For instance, the social media company was sued by Hartford Building -- Columbia Reit - 650 California LLC, the landlord of its San Francisco office, for not paying rent of roughly Rs 1.12 crore. Tech analyst Casey Newton claimed earlier this week that the landlord of Twitter's Singapore office asked employees to leave the building as the company had not paid rent. He said, "I'm told Twitter employees were just walked out of its Singapore office — its Asia-Pacific headquarters — over nonpayment of rent. Landlords walked employees out of the building."

As a result, staff based in Singapore have to work from home.

Twitter is yet to address these allegations, though the company fired its communications team.