Exclusive: First look at Lava's upcoming phone with price under Rs 10,000

Lava is all set to launch a budget smartphone in India soon. India Today Tech has gathered some exclusive photos and information related to the upcoming device from the homegrown smartphone brand.

The upcoming Lava phone will come packed with large dual sensors at the back and a curved side all around. By the looks of it, the soon-to-be-announced Lava smartphone is expected to offer a compact form factor and, in turn, a good hand feel.

The most interesting bit about the upcoming Lava phone in the "Blaze" series will be its price. As per sources close to India Today Tech, the phone will target the budget-centric segment and be under the price of Rs 10,000. This clearly suggests that the upcoming Lava phone will go against the Realme C series, the Poco C series, and the Redmi number series. Well, it has been quite some time since we have seen a good all rounder phone under Rs 10,000 and possibly Lava will be able to change that with its upcoming device.

Recently, folks at 91Mobiles revealed that the upcoming budget-centric Lava phone will offer a glass back. Now, that's going to be interesting, since there are not many phones that offer a glass rear panel under the price of Rs 10,000.

The smartphone manufacturer hasn't revealed much about its upcoming device but we believe that the phone will go official this month itself. Though a June launch is imminent, the specific launch timeline hasn't been officially revealed by the company yet. Even in terms of specifications, not much is known about the upcoming Lava phone yet.

It has been quite some time since we have seen Lava launch a phone. The last one was the Lava Agni 5G. The phone offers a 6.78-inch FHD+ LCD display, a 90Hz refresh rate, MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G chipset, a quad-camera rear setup, a 5000mAh battery, and more.

