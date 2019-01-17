Flipkart Republic Day Sale to begin on Jan 20; check deals on smartphones, TVs, laptops, more

E-Commerce giant Flipkart is all set to kick-off its Republic Day sale from January 20 to January 22. However, Flipkart Plus members can start their shopping early starting 8 pm on January 19. During the sale, Flipkart will be offering discounts on smartphones like Realme 2 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S8, Oppo F9, Poco F1, Motorola One Power, Nokia 5.1 Plus, Nokia 6.1 Plus, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel 3 XL, Asus Zenfone 5Z, and more. Deals are also available on appliances, laptops and TVs. The Walmart owned company has partnered with SBI to offer 10 per cent instant discount on SBI Credit Cards. Other offers include, Debit Card EMI, No cost EMI on Credit cards, Exchange offer.

During the three-day sale, Flipkart will offer deals every eight hours on TV, mobile phones and laptops. There will also be a Rush Hour discount till 2 am on Januray 20. Flipkart will also offer additional 20% off everyday from 2 pm to 6 pm. Customers can also get 10 per cent off on Rs. 1450 worth shopping and 15 per cent off on shopping worth Rs. 1950, Buy 3 get 10 per cent off and buy 4 get 15 per cent off, up to 75 per cent off on TVs and Appliances, up to 80 per cent off on electronics and accessories.

Among the popular smartphones, Realme 2 Pro will see a flat discount of Rs 1,000 and will be available at Rs 12,990. The Samsung flagship, Galaxy S8 will be available Rs 30,990. Galaxy On6 will be available with Rs 4,500 flat discount during the sale. The Oppo F9 will be available with Rs 4,000 further discount and the popular Poco F1 will be available at Rs 18,999. Other smartphones like Motorola's One Power, Nokia 6.1 Plus and Piel 2 XL will all be up for grabs during the Flipkart's Republic Day Sale.

It is not just Flipkart though, Amazon India too has announced that it will host the 'Amazon Great Indian Sale' from January 20 to 23, 2019. During the sale, customers can expect flat discounts on several products across categories. Buyers can pick Apple, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Honor, Realme or Samsung smartphones at discounted prices. Amazon will also offer discounts on headphones, laptops, smartphone accessories and other devices during the sale. Customers can also get up to Rs 3,000 off on Amazon Devices including Amazon Echo, FireTV Stick and Kindle eReaders.

(Edited By: Udit Verma)

