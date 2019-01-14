How to send WhatsApp message to a person not on your phone contact list

There is no dearth of messaging apps but the way WhatsApp has captured India's imagination is unprecedented. WhatsApp is about ease of sending and receiving messages and that alone makes the Facebook owned platform the most popular app across the globe, especially in India.
Sending a simple text message or an image or a video is as easy as adding the contact number to the phone's contact, writing the text or attaching the file and hitting send! But, it is not always that you want to save a contact. For example, the number of a person who isn't close to you or someone who you won't message often! Saving their numbers would give them access to your WhatsApp profile, display picture etc! So, what's the way out?
You can obviously use several third party apps but none of them would be as secure as WhatsApp. Third party apps can install malware and put your phones security at risk. Therefore, it is advisable to stay away from such apps. Actually, WhatsApp already has a feature which allows you to send a message to a person without saving his/her contact information. Just follow the below mentioned steps to chat with anyone, without saving their contact information or using any shady third party application. The method is secure and it won't compromise your phone or data.
