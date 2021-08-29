Fossil's Gen 6 smartwatches will be unveiled on August 30

Fossil has long been expected to launch its upcoming Gen 6 smartwatch succeeding 2019's Fossil Gen 5 on Monday (August 30). This is exciting news for Fossil fans who have been waiting for the release of the new Fossil Gen 6.

Today, the company has officially revealed the launch date of the upcoming Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch and has teased the smartwatch's features. Fossil has also set up a promo page for the upcoming wearable devices. The new Fossil Gen 6 smartwatches were promoted on Facebook in a short teaser video posted yesterday on the company's official page.

The launch of the Fossil Gen 6 smartwatches comes at a time when users are more concerned about their health and as such are looking for ways to keep fit, with one of the primary ones being a fitness tracker or smartwatch.

Fossil has not divulged any information regarding the Gen 6 series yet, but recent leaks suggest that the Fossil Gen 6 smartwatches will come in two size versions: 42mm and 44mm. The new smartwatch series will run the Samsung-designed WearOS. Gen 6 smartwatches are to be powered by a Snapdragon 4100+ processor. This processor is made with 12nm architecture, and it includes a quad-core A53 processor clocked at 1.7GHz.

The Gen 6 smartwatch is also likely to have 1 GB of RAM and 8 GB of internal storage onboard. Most models will be water-resistant up to 50 meters and offer 24-hour battery life, with the cell going from flat to 80% in 30 minutes. However, these new smartwatches will not feature Wear OS 3 out of the box. Instead, they may have to wait to get this update sometime in 2022.

The Fossil Gen 6 model can be expected to include a lot of onboard sensors and tracking technology like GPS, a SpO2 sensor, and fast charging. There is no official confirmation regarding the price is rumoured to be around 299-329 euros (approx. Rs. 26,000 to Rs. 28,500).

The current Fossil Gen 5 has a 1.28-inch with an AMOLED panel. It features a 316 x 416 pixel resolution and 328 PPI. The LTE variant of the smartwatch comes with 4G connectivity and has NFC, GPS support. The device has 5-meter water resistance and supports magnetic charging technology.