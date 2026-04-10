From Grofers to Blinkit: Albinder Dhindsa writes his startup journey in 'Buildit'

Albinder Dhindsa, the co-founder of Blinkit and now chief executive of Eternal, the parent company of Zomato and Blinkit, is set to release his first book.

Titled Buildit, it will be published by HarperCollins India and will be available across bookstores and online platforms from April 15.

The book draws on Dhindsa's decade-long experience of building Blinkit, covering the realities of navigating India's business landscape, making high-stakes decisions under pressure and constructing systems capable of scaling with the company's rapid growth.

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Buildit joins a growing shelf of books from Indian business founders documenting their journeys. Recent titles in the genre include Ronnie Screwvala's Dream With Your Eyes Open, Subhash Chandra's The Z Factor, Ashneer Grover's Doglapan and Deepinder Goyal's Unseen.

Dhindsa co-founded the company in December 2013 alongside Saurabh Kumar as Grofers, a hyperlocal delivery platform that connected customers with local stores for on-demand pickups and deliveries. Between 2016 and 2020, the company overhauled its model, transitioning to an inventory-led approach and expanding to more than 20 cities, even as it navigated stiff competition and profitability challenges.



The most significant pivot came in December 2021, when Grofers rebranded as Blinkit and repositioned itself around quick commerce, promising deliveries in 10 to 15 minutes through a network of dark stores and micro-fulfilment centres set up across major cities.

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In 2022, Zomato acquired Blinkit in an all-stock deal worth approximately $568 million, folding it into a broader delivery ecosystem alongside food and other on-demand services.

Since the acquisition, Blinkit has continued expanding, both geographically, now operating in more than 30 cities and in product categories, adding electronics and home care to its catalogue. The company competes with Zepto, Swiggy Instamart and BigBasket Now in a segment that remains intensely contested, with logistics costs and workforce management among the ongoing operational challenges.

Earlier this year, he was appointed CEO of Eternal following the resignation of Deepinder Goyal, who stepped down effective February 1, a significant leadership transition at one of India's most prominent consumer technology companies.

