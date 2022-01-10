Galaxy S21 FE launched in India and here how it is different from the Galaxy S21

Soon after the global launch of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, the company has brought it to India. It's base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 49,999 . Unlike the Global variant, the Indian model of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is equipped with the Exynos 2100 chipset. In order to keep the pricing of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE in check, Samsung has cut some corners. So let's find out how different the newly launched S21 FE is from the Galaxy S21.

But before we move forward, let's take a quick look at the specs of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. The device sports a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is being offered with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage. The camera setup is identical to that of the S20 FE 5G with 12-megapixel rear cameras and a 32-megapixel selfie lens. Moreover, it gets IP68 rating and a 4500mA battery.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE and Samsung Galaxy S21 compared

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has been launched as the successor to the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE. It follows the formula of bringing high-end features and performance at a more affordable price than the Galaxy S line flagships. Samsung has launched the S21 FE in two variants. The base model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at Rs 49,999. While the top-end model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage comes in at Rs 53,999.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE features the same design as the Samsung Galaxy S21 but the body is all plastic now. Although the standard S21 was built out of plastic, it had a metal camera housing. The rest of the design is identical with a centered punch-hole camera at the front.

Depending on the region, Samsung ships the S21 FE with the Snapdragon 888 or Exynos 2100 chipset. In India, the device comes with the latter which remains true for the Samsung Galaxy S21 as well. Thus there's no difference in chipset on both these devices.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE and the Galaxy S21 are available in two models. The base varinant has 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Whereas the top-end model comes with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Samsung has used a larger 6.4-inch display on the affordable Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. On the other hand, the S21 sports a 6.2-inch display. Both of these are AMOLED displays with 120Hz higher refresh rate. The display is protected by a layer of Gorilla Glass Victus like the S21.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE features a triple camera system on the rear consisting of a 12-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens and a 12-megapixel ultra wide lens. On the contrary, the Samsung Galaxy S21 has an almost similar camera setup besides the 64-megapixel telephoto lens.

On the front, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE has a higher resolution 32-megapixel camera. In comparison, the Samsung Galaxy S21 has a 10-megapixel selfie sensor.

These two devices are equipped with display fingerprint scanners and stereo speakers. Interestingly, the S21 FE 5G has a bigger 4500mAh battery compared to the 4000mAh battery on the Samsung Galaxy S21. There's 25W wired charging support on both these devices but none of them come with a charging brick.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE vs Samsung Galaxy S21: Price

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE starts at Rs 49,999 with 8GB RAM and 128GB. While, the top-end with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage comes in at Rs 53,999.

On the contrary, the Samsung Galaxy S21 was launched at Rs 69,999 for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Whereas the 8GB RAM and 256 GB storage model went for Rs 74,999.