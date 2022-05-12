Google launches a new Wallet app: All you need to know

At this year's I/O developer conference, Google announced a lot of new updates coming to its services and also launched a few products. One of them is the Google Wallet app. The name pretty much explains what this must be about. It is basically a digital wallet app that can be used to include digital versions of the physical items that you usually carry around in your wallet or purse.

The search giant has confirmed that the app will be coming soon in over 40 countries. This is another push toward the digital world. Due to coronavirus, a lot of people have already started making most of the payments online and ordering food and other things via various online platforms.

So, the new Wallet app can be used to store bank cards, which will make it easier for people to make payments at a much faster pace. This way, you won't be required to carry the cards everywhere and you can safely keep them at home. One can store any sort of card and not just bank cards. Google has confirmed that the app will also get support for digital Ids in the future, which will make it easier for you to identify yourself without giving your phone as this will be done via NFC.

Google says that one can also save their boarding pass for a flight to this app and it can then notify users of delays or date changes. One can get alerts for concerts beforehand. The company asserts that the new Wallet app even works with other Google services. For example, if users are taking a bus to some place and they look up for directions in Google Maps, then they will also be able to see their transit card and balance alongside the route. So, in case you are running low on fare, then you can quickly tap on the card and add more.

The process for adding a boarding or Covid vaccine card is pretty simple. All you need to do is take a screenshot of them and then you will get an option to add to Google Wallet app. The company is assuring that it will protect the private information of every individual. Users can also store digital office and hotel keys. Developers will also get an option to make any item into a digital pass.

Google says that its Google Pay app will still be around. In case you are unaware, the software giant already offers services like Google Pay that allow people to send or receive money. This app can also be used to make electricity payments, pay mobile recharge bills, and for other purposes. The app is available in countries like India, US, and Singapore.