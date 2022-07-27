Google Maps' Street View feature is coming to these Indian cities first, check if your city is in the list

Google Maps in India has finally received the Street View feature, which is one of the biggest additions to the service. With this feature, Indians will now get a 360-degree view of landmarks, streets, residential areas, or any location. This feature will be helpful to those who want to visit a new place or city and want to know more about it before spending time or money.

Google has partnered with Genesys International, an advanced mapping solutions company, and Tech Mahindra to offer Indians a more detailed look at any street or location. The software giant has confirmed that it is planning to expand this feature to more than 50 cities by the end of 2022. Here's a look at the cities that will first receive the Street View feature.

List of cities that will soon get Google Maps' Street View feature

-Bengaluru (already available)

-Chennai

- Delhi

-Mumbai

-Hyderabad

-Pune

-Nashik

-Vadodara

-Ahmednagar

-Amritsar

One can simply launch Street View by opening Google Maps app, zooming into a road in any of these target cities, and tap the area you want to view. The platform can provide information on local cafes, and cultural hotspots. People can also check out the local neighborhood virtually.

"Street View will help people navigate and explore new corners of the country and the world in a more visual and accurate way, enabling them to fully experience what it's like to be in these places, right from their phone or computer," Google said.

The company has additionally partnered with traffic authorities and aggregators to help people across eight cities in India, including Delhi, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Gurgaon, Bangalore, and Agra, helping them make informed travel decisions and avoid congestion zones with information on road closures and incidents.

Google additionally announced its collaboration with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to help people in India make more informed travel decisions by equipping them with authoritative air quality information. People can access this information overlay by tapping the 'Layers' button at the top right in their Maps app and selecting the 'Air Quality' option.

