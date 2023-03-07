Google may promote fewer employees to senior roles this year to align with company's growth

Fewer Google employees may receive promotions this year, a new report claims. In an email to employees obtained by CNBC, the company said it is planning for "fewer promotions into L6 and above" to align with the company's slow growth. L6 is a distinction that includes people with nearly ten years of experience. It is also considered the first layer of senior staff (or middle managers). This comes after Google started evaluating workers with the help of its newly developed performance rating system called Google Reviews and Development (GRAD).

The CNBC report adds that Google employees are receiving "performance ratings" with the GRAD system. The performance system is expected to select fewer employees for promotions into more senior roles. The report citing the email highlights, "If your manager believes that you are ready to be promoted, they will nominate you. Workers in technical roles who want to 'self-nominate' will have a

'short window of time' between March 6-8 to do so."

By promoting fewer employees, the company is also trying to "ensure that the number of Googlers in more senior and leadership roles grows in proportion to the growth of the company," the report points out. It is unclear if the new system will result in marginal pay hikes.

Google, like most other tech giants such as Meta, Amazon, and Twitter, is drastically cutting expenses as growth decelerates and recession concerns loom. The company announced plans to cut 12,000 jobs globally in January. The first round of job cuts affected several employees in the US. Google CEO Sundar Pichai also addressed job cuts and said Google is a 25-year-old company and is "bound to go through difficult economic cycles", referring to the macroeconomic conditions. The software giant had announced severance and other resources for impacted employees.

The next round of layoffs impacted workers in India and Singapore. Google has its majors located in Gurugram, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru in India. Some Indian employees claimed that nearly 450 staff members in the country were affected by the layoffs.

Earlier this week, a new report stated that layoffs have also started impacting employees in China. While the exact number of laid off workers remains unclear, the company had reportedly given the option to employees to leave before March 10 to enjoy additional resources as a part of the exit package. Some workers are also being provided a "three-month buffer period" where they will receive salaries but do not need to work. This is likely to align with the country's local laws.