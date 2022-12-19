Google partners with DigiLocker to let users find and store govt IDs easily

At the Google for India event on Monday, the tech giant announced bringing the document storage service DigiLocker to the Files app on Android in the near future. With its partnership with National eGovernance Division (NeGD), Google wants to let people easily access their government-issued digital documents including PAN, passport, Aadhaar, or any other on their smartphone. The idea behind this collaboration is to save up time that goes behind searching for important ID proof among hundreds of files.



Google said that the Files app will be able to identify the user's government documents and organize them in a single and secured folder. The company also explained that the algorithm will be able to identify a user's PAN card and Aadhaar card data from the documents stored on the Files app.

It is said that the documents stored in Files by Google "will be in an isolated environment on the device, and can only be accessed using a unique lockscreen authentication." This simply means that no one apart from the user of the phone will be able to access the documents.

Announcing the collaboration, Abhishek Singh, President and CEO of NeGD and the MD & CEO of Digital India Corporation (DIC), said, "we expect that DigiLocker's integration and partnership on Android will drive smoother and ubiquitous access to digitized documents in a safe and secure manner for all our users." Google hasn't revealed the exact timelines on when the DigiLocker integration will be available for users. Neither has the company revealed details related to collaboration with iOS.

DigiLocker surpassed the 100 million user base mark as of March 2022. Singh also revealed that DigiLocker has over 137 million registered users. He also said that the service also over 2,300 issuers who have issued more than 5.6 billion documents to date.