Google Pay gets Split Expense feature: Here's how it works

Google Pay has received a new split expense feature, which will allow people to easily split a bill and pay quickly. It will eliminate the need to discuss or calculate the amount manually. Google first announced this feature in November at its Google for India 2021 event.

It is now available for use and people can try it right away. The Google Pay app even shows who all paid the amount, which will help a person track who forgot to pay. The new bill splitting feature is a bit similar to how Splitwise's app works.

While Splitwise offers a slightly better experience and features in terms of expenditure tracking, the Google Pay app displays a Pay option, which is more convenient. You just need to tap on the Split expense feature, enter the amount, and the other members in the group will immediately get a request to pay.

The app even gives you an option to close the pay request, which one can use in case the members paid via cash or any other method.

Here's a quick look at how you can use Google Pay's new bill splitting feature. Before that, make sure that you are using the latest version of the app.

How to split expenses on Google Pay

Step 1: First, open the Google Pay app on your smartphone and tap on the "New Payment" button.

Step 2: The app will redirect you to a new page, which has a search bar on the top and a "New group" option on the lower part of the screen.

Step 3: Simply, click on it and enter the name of your friends. Next, press on the "Next" button.

Step 4: You will now be required to enter your group name. Once done, you can simply tap on the "Create" button, after which the group will be created.

Step 5: Now that you have a Google Pay group, you can split bills with your friends. For this, one just needs to tap on the "Split an expense" button, enter the total amount that you have spent and tap again on the Next button.

Step 6: Google will then automatically split the amount and display how much each member needs to spend. After reviewing this, you can tap on the "Send request" button. You also get the option to describe what the amount is for. You are all set now. Every time a member pays, Google Pay notifies you and updates the payment graph.