Google's cool Magic Eraser tool now accessible on any iPhone or Android phone, here is how

Google is rolling out its Magic Eraser tool to all Pixel phones and other eligible devices. The tool, which can remove unwanted things from photos with just a few taps, is no longer exclusive to just Pixel phones, and people who have Google One membership will also be able to access the Magic Eraser feature.

Google One is a cloud storage service from the company, which offers users up to 2TB of space at a price. The base plan with 100GB storage space will cost you Rs 130 per month. Those who already have it will be able to access the tool in Google Photos.

"Starting today, Google One members — on both Android and iOS — and all Pixel users will be able to enjoy Magic Eraser, a new HDR video effect and exclusive collage styles.1 Plus, Google One members will get free shipping on print orders," the company said in a blog post.

The tool was originally exclusive to only the Pixel 6 series and Pixel 7 smartphones. Now, a lot of people will be able to use this feature. The broader rollout of this feature also means that the apps that are specifically for removing objects in images will likely lose some user base considering Google's Magic Eraser is pretty good at its job.

You can already use the HDR effect on photos to balance dark foregrounds and bright. Now, the HDR effect will let you enhance the brightness and contrast across your videos. If you use Google Photos to create collages, then you will find some updates here as well. All Google Photos users can now apply Styles to a single photo in the collage editor. The company has confirmed that it will soon be adding a range of new Styles to the collage editor for Google One members and Pixel users to give users more design options.

How to use Magic Eraser on Android phones or iPhone

People will find the tool in the Google Photos app when editing any photo. One just needs to go to the Tools tab to launch Magic Eraser. Though, the app will automatically detect distractions like photobombers. Users can also circle an object to remove unnecessary objects or anything else from a frame. One will also find a Camouflage mode which allows you to change colour of selected objects to "help them blend in naturally with the rest of the photo."