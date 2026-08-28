GTA 6 extended look: Story, gameplay, characters; everything fans need to know

Rockstar gives fans a longer look at GTA 6

The presentation focuses on gameplay and the world players will explore when the title arrives. It provides additional footage of the game's environments, vehicles, characters and action sequences, while highlighting the level of detail Rockstar has put into its latest open-world project.

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The game follows Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos, two protagonists whose lives become intertwined as they navigate the criminal underworld of Leonida.

A vast new world to explore

Vice City returns in GTA 6, but Rockstar has significantly expanded the setting beyond the familiar cityscape.

The game is set across the fictional state of Leonida, featuring urban areas, highways, beaches, rural locations and other environments. The extended footage highlights the density and variety of the world, with crowded streets, detailed interiors and large numbers of characters occupying the environment.

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Rockstar appears to be pushing the technical capabilities of current-generation consoles, with the game designed around a highly detailed open-world experience.

Jason and Lucia lead the story

At the centre of GTA 6 are Jason and Lucia, who find themselves caught in what Rockstar describes as a criminal conspiracy.

Lucia's introduction marks a significant change for the franchise, making her the first female protagonist in a mainline GTA game since the series' early years.

The relationship between Jason and Lucia is expected to be central to the narrative, with the pair attempting to survive while becoming increasingly involved in criminal activities across Leonida.

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GTA 6 release date

Rockstar has confirmed that Grand Theft Auto VI will launch on November 19, 2026, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

The title is expected to become one of the biggest entertainment launches of the year, with its release likely to attract attention well beyond the traditional gaming audience.

For Rockstar, the extended look represents another major step in building momentum ahead of launch. For fans, it offers the clearest indication yet of what awaits them when they finally return to Vice City.tec