Hackers are spreading malware through Microsoft Teams chats, thousands of attacks reported per month

Hackers have found a scarily effective way of infecting millions of users at the same time. New types of cyberattacks have been observed, wherein hackers have started dropping malicious executable files in Microsoft Teams chats. Any participant in the chat who then opens this file gets their system infected by malware.

It is easy to see how the attacks can be used to deliver malware to a very large group in one go. Microsoft Teams is used by entire organisations to share messages, tasks and, of course, important office files. Hackers then slip a malicious file among these, which can very easily trick anyone into downloading and running them, especially with the inherent trust that people have in an official group.

The attacks on Microsoft Teams chats started in January this year and have now been spotted by Avanan, a Check Point company that secures such collaboration platforms. In a report, the firm has warned that it has seen "thousands of" such attacks, wherein hackers have attached a malicious Trojan document to a Teams chat thread.

The report mentions that the document is a .exe file with the name "User Centric." This file is a Trojan, which upon installation by those who are tricked by it, writes data to the Windows registry. It then installs DLL files on the compromised system and creates shortcut links to self-administer.

The attacks, of course, can be initiated only once a hacker gains access to a Teams chat. Avanan reports that this can be done easily in a number of ways. It states that hackers can compromise an inter-organizational chat to access a target organisation, or they can compromise an email address to access Teams through it. Even previous phishing campaigns can provide them with the Microsoft 365 credentials of a person, which can then be used to access Teams or any other service from the Microsoft Office suite.

The report also points out one important takeaway from the attacks - "default Teams protections are lacking," it mentions. It highlights that the app does not offer too many checks for malicious links and files shared over it and hence, hackers can use it freely to distribute malicious content to others.

With Teams being the go-to service for organisations and such security loopholes, it is fast becoming an avid target for hackers to pry at. Avanan then suggests organisations employ full-suite security that is able to secure all lines of business communication, including Teams.