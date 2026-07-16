HCLTech to acquire Guardian India; nearly 2,000 employees to join the IT giant

HCLTech on Thursday announced a new seven-year agreement with The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America (Guardian) that expands the companies' strategic partnership and includes the acquisition of Guardian India, the insurer's global capability centre.

As part of the transaction, nearly 2,000 employees from Guardian India will join HCLTech, with the company creating a dedicated Strategic Business Unit to exclusively support Guardian's technology and operations transformation.

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Acquisition To Strengthen AI-Led Transformation

HCLTech said the expanded partnership aims to accelerate Guardian's AI-powered modernisation across technology and operations while supporting its long-term business growth.

The company said it will help Guardian improve efficiency, reduce operational friction and co-create AI-led solutions and intellectual property for the insurance industry.

HCLTech will also expand the use of its AI Service Transformation Platform, AI Force, to develop and deploy agentic AI capabilities aligned with Guardian's product operating model.

According to the company, the initiative is expected to strengthen technology, engineering, data, and applications while improving operations across group benefits, individual protection, retirement, and wealth management.

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2,000 Employees To Join HCLTech

The acquisition includes Guardian India, which serves as a high-impact global capability centre supporting Guardian's technology, operations and shared services.

Nearly 2,000 employees will transition to HCLTech, while Karunakaran Azhisur, currently Country Head of Guardian India, will join the IT services company to lead the newly formed Strategic Business Unit.

Companies Highlight AI Focus

"This partnership is an important step in advancing our operating model and scaling AI across our enterprise," said Steve Rullo, Chief Digital and Technology Officer at Guardian.

"Together with HCLTech, we are strengthening how we operate to drive greater consistency and scalability while continuing to invest in the capabilities that differentiate Guardian, strengthen operational excellence, and create value for our customers, policyholders and distribution partners."

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HCLTech's Srinivasan Seshadri, Chief Growth Officer and Global Head of Financial Services, said the agreement reinforces the company's position in the insurance sector.

"This expanded partnership is another testament to our continued leadership in the insurance industry and reflects the strength of our relationship with Guardian to further drive their AI-enabled journey, as well as a shared focus on scaling AI and modernizing operations," Seshadri said.

"We are excited to welcome the talented team joining us from Guardian. Together, we have a unique opportunity for us to partner to co-create products and intellectual property that will deepen HCLTech's domain expertise, further strengthen our AI-intrinsic platforms, and help clients achieve sustained business growth," he added.

Partnership Builds On Existing Relationship

HCLTech said the agreement builds on its existing partnership with Guardian and is designed to accelerate technology and talent transformation while improving operational excellence, lowering costs, reducing time to market, and enhancing customer experience.

The company has more than 223,000 employees across 60 countries and reported consolidated revenue of $14.8 billion for the 12 months ended June 2026.

