How to use LinkedIn to become an influencer? Here's a guide

LinkedIn, the professional networking platform, has amassed 100 million members in the country, making India LinkedIn's second-largest market globally after the United States. The increasing interest in the platform has paved a way for new and more diverse content creation than just networking.

Once looked at as an app or a platform that was just to expand your professional network and congratulate colleagues, LinkedIn has now become an upskilling platform too with LinkedIn learning and now has dedicated tools for content creators that help them keep track of analytics.

"In India, skill sets for jobs have changed by around 29% since 2015 and are expected to change by 48% by 2025. This means upskilling is now key to staying relevant in your current role, or even landing a new role, especially with hiring managers now embracing a skills-first approach to hiring and retention instead of traditional benchmarks of education and experience," said Ashutosh Gupta, India Country Manager, LinkedIn.

How is it different from YouTube or Instagram?

Since LinkedIn is primarily professional, the user interest is relatively focused in comparison to YouTube and Instagram with the endless scrolling. However, LinkedIn's algorithm is focused on your network, job interest, and professional aspirations.

How to become a content creator on LinkedIn?

1. Optimize your LinkedIn profile: Make sure your LinkedIn profile is complete and professional-looking, with a clear and concise headline, summary, and work experience section.

2. Determine your niche: Identify the topics you want to focus on and the audience you want to reach. This will help you create content that is relevant and valuable to your target audience.

3. Create a content strategy: Decide on the types of content you want to create (e.g., text posts, videos, images), how often you want to post, and what goals you want to achieve with your content.

4. Start creating and sharing content: Once you have a content strategy in place, start creating and sharing content on LinkedIn. Be sure to use hashtags and tag relevant people or companies to increase the reach of your posts.

5. Engage with your audience: Engage with your audience by responding to comments and messages, and by sharing other people's content that is relevant to your niche.

6. Monitor your performance: Use LinkedIn's analytics tools to monitor the performance of your content and adjust your strategy as needed.

Overall, becoming a content creator on LinkedIn takes time, effort, and consistency. But if you are able to create valuable content that resonates with your target audience, you can establish yourself as a thought leader and build a strong professional network on the platform.

"I have been very active on LinkedIn for almost two years now. As a creator, I am immensely happy and have been able to connect with people and organizations that matter to me and our transgender community that needs support. One of the high points has been the stories of transgender professionals of India I wrote about on LinkedIn," said Kalki Subramaniam, a transgender activist, and an author.

Another content creator, Neha Nagar said, has about 1.6 million followers on Instagram and about 67,000 on Linkedin, "Previously, I posted finance-related content without storytelling, and it didn't get much traction. But when I started sharing personal stories, life lessons, and experiences in jobs and startups using storytelling, my posts got a lot more traction. In these six months, I've experimented with different forms of content. Mostly, I've shared:

1. My perspective about a particular topic in my industry.

2. My journey so far, trends and news in the finance industry,

3. Day-to-day experiences with people,

4. Things I've learned, and

5. My perspective on a particular topic in my industry."



She further explained, "I've found that the timing of my posts is crucial for engagement. Before, I used to post at random times, but when I started posting at 12:00 PM or 5:00 PM, I saw a significant improvement in engagement. I've also experimented with daily posting and thrice-a-week posting, but I've realized that quality is more important than quantity on LinkedIn."