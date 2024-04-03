HP fuses AI-enhancements in PCs, launches Omen Transcend 14, Envy x360 14

Tech giant HP has unveiled its latest line of laptops integrated with advanced artificial intelligence features, enhancing the computing experience for creative users and gamers. The new range of HP laptops include Envy x360 14 laptops to enable creativity on the go and OMEN Transcend 14 laptop series crafted for gamers. Both the series have been infused with AI-enhancements.

“At HP, our mission is to empower users by capitalizing on the power of AI, redefining how they work, live and play. Through AI-driven personalization, we are creating more personalised and meaningful user experiences, revolutionizing the way we interact with technology," said Ipsita Dasgupta, Senior Vice President & Managing Director, HP India.

OMEN Transcend 14

The OMEN Transcend 14 harnesses the power of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 graphics, that powers AI features for accelerated gameplay experience and enhanced graphics. The Intel Core Ultra processors onboard is used to help gamers effortlessly engage with the latest games or handle compute-intensive tasks. Along with the AI capabilities powered through the Intel and NVIDIA processors, it also comes with built-in AI with Otter.ai for features like live transcript and real-time captions during meetings or classes, a record function for transcribing audio, and AI-generated notes. In addition, this 14-inch 2.8K OLED screen laptop with a 48-120 Hz variable refresh rate, is the world’s first laptop to be audio tuned by gaming accessories brand HyperX, owned by HP.

The HP Omen Transcend 14 is priced starting Rs 1,74,999 inclusive of all-rounder HyperX bag worth Rs 7,787. HP is also offering a free HyperX mouse and headset on the purchase of Omen Transcend 14.

HP Envy x360 14

The Envy x360 14 is a sleek and stylish machine with advanced AI features to enable creativity on the go. It is powered by Intel Core Ultra processors to facilitate high-end creation experience with apps such as Adobe Photoshop. And comes with come with a Neural Processing Unit (NPU) that helps with battery optimization by 65%. The new Envy x360 14 is HP’s first laptop with a Microsoft CoPilot button on the keyboard to enable generative AI features such as assisted search, content generation and more.

It is also equipped with Windows Studio effects for better video features. Enabled by the NPU, the Windows Studio effects provide AI-based features such as automatically zooming and cropping the image as one moves around. It also helps maintain eye contact during video calls and provides effects such as background blur and AI noise removal for a smoother collaboration experience. HP says Presence Sensing helps with AI-enhanced privacy features including automatically locking the screen as you get up and dimming the screen when someone is standing behind.

This 14-inch laptop with OLED touch display can be used in laptop, tablet or tent mode and is priced starting Rs 99,999.

