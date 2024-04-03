HP Omen Transcend 14 review: Lightweight gaming favourite

Delving into the realm of gaming laptops can often feel like navigating a labyrinth of compromise and expense, but every so often, a shining beacon emerges from the fray. Enter the HP Omen Transcend 14, a relatively compact powerhouse that manages to strike a delicate balance between performance and weight.

First impressions matter, and the Transcend 14 doesn't disappoint. As a self-professed enthusiast of 14-inch gaming laptops, I've often found myself at odds with their steep price tags. Yet, here stands the Transcend 14, defying convention with its rather accessible pricing. While it may still command a premium compared to its peers, the allure of its sleek design and stunning OLED display is undeniable.

Priced at Rs 1.74 lakh, the RTX 4060 variant is an enticing proposition for budget-conscious gamers.

Under the hood lies an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H chip, boasting 16 cores and 22 threads, capable of reaching speeds up to 4.8GHz when pushed. While it may not rival workstation-grade CPUs, it holds its own against formidable competitors like the AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS and 7840HS chips.

The Nvidia RTX 4060 GPU, though a 65W variant, delivers commendable performance, albeit with some limitations in handling the Transcend 14's high-resolution OLED display. Speaking of which, the display is nothing short of breathtaking, with vibrant colours and crisp clarity that elevate the gaming experience to new heights.

While the standard configuration includes 16GB of dual-channel LPDDR5x-7500 memory and a 1TB NVMe SSD, options for customisation are available, albeit at a premium. Nevertheless, the Transcend 14's performance remains impressive, effortlessly delivering smooth frame rates in 1080p gaming, with the potential for 2560 x 1440 in less demanding titles.

Beyond its gaming prowess, the Transcend 14 excels as a daily driver, thanks to its comfortable keyboard and responsive trackpad.

The Transcend 14 remains a compelling choice, especially considering its competitive pricing. While it may not boast the longevity of its counterparts, its compact form factor, stellar performance, and stunning display make it a worthy investment for gamers on a budget and who are looking for a lighter gaming setup.