Hyundai unveils Ioniq 5 EV in India, bookings open today

South Korean carmaker Hyundai unveiled its flagship EV, Ioniq 5 in Mumbai on Tuesday evening.

Three cars were positioned in front of the gateway of India, powering a light show on the monument. This was also symbolic of the car making its way to India.

The company has not revealed any major specifications yet as they will be launching it at the Auto Expo along with the price.

For now, a booking amount of INR 1,00,000 is announced as bookings open today.

Specifications

However, the car is expected to be equipped with either a 58kWh or a 72.6kWh battery, which will give it a range of 383km on a single charge for the former and 481km with the latter, based on the official test cycle.

The Ioniq 5 brags of supporting ultra fast 800V charging, which can charge the battery from 10 percent to 80 percent in 18 minutes.

The car is equipped with V2L (Vehicle-to-Load) allows the customer to power electrical appliances up to 3.6 kW from inside & outside the vehicle. It also offers ARAI certified range of 631 km. It also comes with a pair of 12-inch screens for the instrument cluster and the touchscreen, a head-up display with augmented reality functions, and ADAS.

The carmaker has used sustainable materials like fabrics made from recycled plastic and eco-friendly leather for the upholstery. It has also used bio-paint for the crash pads, switches, steering wheels and door pads.

Hyundai IONIQ 5 is offered in 3 exterior colour options that include – Gravity gold matte, Optic white, and Midnight black pearl.

Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India, said, “As committed, we will introduce this world-class BEV SUV to induce customer delight and usher in the future transformation of India’s automotive landscape. Hyundai IONIQ 5 is a strong step in this direction and with its intelligent technology and innovation, this BEV will bring us closer to a sustainable future.“