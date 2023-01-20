IIT Madras develops mobile operating system, BharOS: 5 things you should know

An IIT Madras (IIT Madras)-incubated firm has developed a mobile operating system with the help of JandK Operations Private Limited to boost Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to make India "Atmanirbhar." The developers have named it 'BharOS,' and announced that this OS can benefit the country's 100 crore mobile phone users.

This software can be installed on commercial off-the-shelf handsets. The developers are claiming that the OS has been designed to provide a more secure experience to users. Here are five things that one should know about India's very own operating system.

IIT Madras develops mobile OS, BharOS: 5 things you should know

- BharOS is a mobile operating system, which the developers explain is focused on "providing users more freedom, control, and flexibility to choose and use only the apps that fit their needs. This innovative system promises to revolutionize the way users think about security and privacy on their mobile devices."

-The good thing about this mobile operating system is that this one comes with No Default Apps (NDA). This basically means that users will get most of storage space, unlike Android. The OEMs ship phones with default Google apps as well as some native apps. With BharOS, one won't be forced to use apps that they may not be familiar with or that they may not trust.

-One will also be able to receive 'Native Over The Air' (NOTA) updates, similar to Android phones. The developers assert that NOTA updates are automatically downloaded and installed on the device, so users don't need to manually initiate the process.

-Furthermore, the OS will also offer access to trusted apps from organization-specific Private App Store Services (PASS). "A PASS provides access to a curated list of apps that have been thoroughly vetted and have met certain security and privacy standards of organizations. This means users can be confident that the apps they are installing are safe to use and have been checked for any potential security vulnerabilities or privacy concerns," the developers said.

- However, BharOS is currently being provided to only those organizations that have stringent privacy and security requirements "whose users handle sensitive information that requires confidential communications on restricted apps on mobiles."

What is missing?

While the new mobile operating system looks good, there are no details on what all features it provides to users to make it easier to use the device in their day-to-day life. Android, for instance, offers personalization options, privacy features, battery analysis, home screen widgets, notification settings, and more. We will get more clarity on this when it is available for everyone. The developers have made it clear in the announcement that OS will remain limited to specific organizations.