India Telecom Department warns Starlink to get licence before offering satellite-based services

Elon Musk-backed Starlink had announced its plans to offer broadband services in India starting December 2022. However, Starlink cannot offer broadband services in India unless it receives the license to offer satellite-based internet services to the users in India. The Department of Telecommunications, Ministry of Communications, Government of India has pointed out that the company has started pre-selling/booking the satellite-based services without acquiring the license to do so.

The DoT has warned Starlink to get the necessary permission that is required to offer satellite-based internet services in the country. The DoT in a press release has said that in order to satellite-based services in India, requisite license(s) from the Department of Telecommunications, Government of India are required.

"It is hereby informed to the public at large that the said company has not obtained any license/authorization for rendering satellite-based internet services that are being booked on their website. Accordingly, the Government has asked the company to comply with the Indian regulatory framework for rendering the satellite-based communication services and refrain from booking/rendering the satellite internet services in India with immediate effect," the telecom department said. The department has also asked users not to subscribe to Starlink services being advertised.

Earlier, Country director for Starlink in India, Sanjay Bhargava, had disclosed the company's plans to launch satellite services in India. He had announced that SpaceX now has a 100 per cent owned subsidiary in India, and it can start applying for licenses, open bank accounts in India. He also revealed that the company has already received 5,000 pre-orders in India. But turns out all that cannot be processed now because the company has not sought a license from the government of India to carry out operations in India. Starlink had charged a deposit of $99 or 7,350 for customers to be part of a priority list. If the services are activated, the amount will be adjusted against the monthly fee.

Bhargava had shared that Starlink would work with rural constituencies who are keen to have 100 per cent broadband. The company plans to provide the services by terrestrial broadband but the areas that are difficult to reach will be handled by Satcom providers like Starlink.



