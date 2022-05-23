Infinix Hot 12 Play with 6,000mAh battery launched in India, priced at Rs 8,499

The Infinix Hot 12 Play has been launched in India and it falls under Rs 10,000 price segment. The device has a massive battery under the hood and features a 90Hz display as well as a dual rear camera setup. It is a sequel to the Infinix Hot 11 Play that made its debut in November last year. The company has also given a RAM expansion feature. Here's everything you need to know about the new entry-level phone in India.

Infinix Hot 12 Play price, availability

The Infinix Hot 12 Play price in India is set at Rs 8,499, which is for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The 4G handset will be available for purchase in Champagne Gold, Daylight Green, Horizon Blue, and Racing Black colour options. The device will be up for grab via Flipkart starting May 30.

Infinix Hot 12 Play specifications

The Infinix Hot 12 Play ships with the older Android 11 OS. The entry-level smartphone packs a 6.82-inch full-HD+ display that has support for 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. The panel has 480 nits of peak brightness and a 90.66 percent screen-to-body ratio. There is no MediaTek chip here, and the new Infinix Hot 12 Play draws power from a UniSoc T610 SoC.

It is backed by 4GB of RAM. The company has given the option to expand RAM by up to 3GB using the phone's in-built storage. The Infinix Hot 12 Play is being offered with 64GB storage option. It is expandable by up to 256GB using a microSD card.

In terms of optics, the Infinix Hot 12 Play offers a dual rear camera setup. It is accompanied by a quad-LED flash. The setup includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a depth sensor. For selfies, you get an 8-megapixel camera on the front. There is also a 6,000mAh battery. Since this is a budget smartphone, the device comes with standard 10W charging support.

In terms of connectivity, the Infinix Hot 12 Play has support for 4G LTE, GSM, Wi-Fi, WCDMA, Bluetooth v5, and GPS/ A-GPS. There is a fingerprint sensor as well for biometric authentication. Sensors include an ambient light sensor, g-sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, and proximity sensor.

