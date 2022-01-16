Infinix Note 11 Series WEC 2021 Grand Finals: India win the tournament, here is all you need to know

World Esports Cup 2021 is the gathering of the strongest Free Fire teams in the South Asian region as they come together to fight for glory and to gain a massive share of the $100,000 prize pool. Infinix Smartphones are the official title sponsors of this tournament and Bollywood star Tiger Shroff is the brand ambassador.

The WEC 2021 concluded with Indian representative Total Gaming winning the grand finals and walking away with the lion's share of 35,00,000. The runner-ups of this tournament are Chemin Esports and Orangutan Elite. The action was intense on the last day of grand finals and here is the entire result table:

Total Gaming - 342 Points

Chemin Esports - 314 Points

Orangutan Elite - 304 Points

Arrow Gamer - 299 Points

2B Gamer - 273 Points

Legend Style ES - 258 Points

Dada Gang - 220 Points

KM Brotherhood - 219 Points

Team Hotshot - 189 Points

Tonde Gamer - 189 Points

The Guardians -166 Points

5 Mutants - 155 Points

Teams had to traverse a long way before coming to the grand finals and four teams from India, Pakistan and Nepal qualified for the finale. Total Gaming was not in a favorable spot to win this tournament on the first day itself but as the tournament went on, they fought their way from the top six to the first spot on day four and created a massive lead after an exceptional performance on day 5.

The first edition of World Esports Cup 2021 concluded successfully and the next edition of this tournament will be even bigger and better.