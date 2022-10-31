Instagram down! Users complain about losing followers

Several Instagram users took to Twitter to complain about their accounts being suspended and several others of losing followers on Monday evening.

Instagram communications Twitter account tweeted, "We're aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account. We're looking into it and apologize for the inconvenience. #instagramdown"

Downdetector reported almost 1900 users who reported the issue.

We're aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account. We're looking into it and apologize for the inconvenience. #instagramdown — Instagram Comms (@InstagramComms) October 31, 2022

Twitter witnessed #instagramdown trending from around the world. Users complained about their accounts being suspended abruptly. This also resulted in a meme-fest by Twitterati.

This outage comes less than a week after Meta family's other app, WhatsApp was down globally on October 25. Meta, the parent company of the instant messaging app said that the outage was due to a 'technical error'.

The WhatsApp outage began around noon on Tuesday and it lasted for a good two hours. The outage had a far-reaching impact in the country.

It drew attention from the Indian government as the IT ministry asked Meta to submit a detailed explaining the outage.

On Friday, PTI, citing government sources claimed that Meta’s report on the WhatsApp outage has already been submitted to the IT ministry. However, the contents of the report remain unknown.

According to Downdetector, close to 30,000 users in India reported the issue on Tuesday. The outage led to a stoppage of messages, status uploads, voice, and video calls, and even its newly introduced WhatsApp pay.