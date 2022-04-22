Instagram is removing Recent Tab for some users: What the change means for these users

Instagram has announced that the platform is planning to remove Recent tab from the platform. Users will continue to see the other two tabs, Top and Reels, when searching for any content using hashtags. This basically means that it will get harder for new Instagram users to check out recent posts on the basis of hashtags. Here's everything you need to know.

Why is Instagram removing Recent tab?

Instagram has confirmed via its official Twitter handle that the removal of "Recent" Tab could help "people connect with more interesting and relevant content on hashtags," which will be visible in the other two tabs.

In case you are unaware, the Top tab shows you posts that have received more likes and are more popular on the platform. On its support page, Instagram says that "Top posts appear on trending hashtags and places to show users some popular posts." The "Recent" tab is pretty self-explanatory. It basically shows you the posts that were uploaded on Instagram in the past few days.

Instagram to kill Recent Tab for some users: Do you need to worry?

The removal of the Recent tab will affect those users who have recently created a page on the platform and are trying to gain some attraction with the help of trending hashtags. With the removal of this tab, the platform will only show up the popular ones in the Top section and short videos in the Reels section. In case you are worried about this getting removed, then don't worry as Instagram has confirmed that it is just testing and seeing whether this move will help offer better and more relevant content to people.

Social media platforms keep testing new features to offer users an overall better experience. In the past, Instagram has added some TikTok-like features to make the platform more engaging and give tough competition to its rivals. But, its latest experiment to remove the Recent tab may not work in its favor. We will have to wait for a few months to see whether Instagram decides to remove the Recent or not. If this happens, then this could disappoint many users.