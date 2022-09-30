Instagram Notes: You can now leave a temporary note for your followers on Instagram; Here's how

Meta-owned Instagram has rolled out a new feature to some users wherein they can leave a note for the follower. The feature is already available on devices running the latest version 254.0.0.19.109 of Instagram. The new feature appears underneath the search bar on the chat page. There is a button for users to add a new note. When you open ‘Your Note’ button, a new page opens where you can add a new note for your followers.

A description at the top of the Notes page says that the followers won’t be notified when you leave a note. However, followers can reply to your notes with a message while it stays visible for only 24 hours.



Steps to add Instagram Notes feature

1. Update the Instagram app to the latest version

2. Open Instagram

3. Move to DMs section

4. Tap on ‘Your Note' option on top of chats

5. You can share your Note with Followers you follow back or just close friends

6. Hit the share button.



Once a new note is added, your followers can reply to it by tapping on the note on the main chat page. This will open up a chat box with the note, a profile photo, and the user’s Instagram handle. In addition, it also shows time since the user shared the note.

Instagram is also working on a user safety feature which will protect users from receiving unsolicited nude photos in their direct messages (DMs). While social media bridges the gap in communication between people, it has also made it easier to harass people.

Also read: Girls please note, Instagram is bringing new safety feature to protect you from unwanted nudes

Also read: Finally, Instagram will let you post 60-seconds long videos as Stories