Instagram starts testing chronological feed options for select users

Instagram is testing chronological feed options following its announcement to roll out the same last month. Instagram lead Adam Mosseri in a video noted that there will be three different Instagram feed options available for users. The three feed options on Instagram will include Home, Favourites and Following. The Home feed option is available to users even today and is aimed at helping them 'make the most of their time.' Users will also get to experience 'Favourites' feed that will focus on a user-designated list of accounts to make sure that they are not missing out on people they consider close including friends, siblings or the accounts they consider important.

Finally, the 'Following' feed will enable users to see a chronological stream of accounts they follow. Mosseri noted that the feature is important as the Home feed is set to gain more recommended accounts over time, so people will be able to see the accounts they follow using this option. Some users have started seeing these feed options when they open the Instagram app. Reports have noted that users will be required to manually add accounts to their favourites list.

Back in 2016, Instagram chose to discontinue the chronological feed, which displayed posts in chronological order of when they were published. It switched to an algorithm-based feed that shows you the posts it believes they will enjoy the most. However, since its debut in 2016, users have been critical of Instagram's algorithmically arranged feed. Users in the past have complained about not seeing posts from accounts they follow or seeing outdated posts at the top of their feeds.

Last year, Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen had also criticised Instagram's algorithmically arranged feed. Speaking about algorithms, Haugen told The Journal that in human interactions, people eventually move on from a topic, but algorithms don't, which is harmful for teenagers, "And that's part of the danger for like teenagers, right? Part of the reason why these teen girls are getting eating disorders is they one time look up weight loss and the algorithms like, 'Oh great. We'll keep showing you more and more extreme weight loss things." Haugen had told the Journal.