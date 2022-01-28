iOS 15.4 will finally bring 120Hz animations to all apps on iPhone 13 Pro models

Apple is about to solve the issue of limited refresh rate on third-party apps, faced by its flagship models iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. The feature has been spotted in iOS 15.4 beta version, which has started rolling out to developers. Testing on the iOS 15.4 beta is in process, now through developers' feedback, along with Apple's other operating systems including iPadOS 15.4 and watchOS 8.5.

Since their launch, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max have been the victim of a bug that prevented third-party apps from running animations at a 120Hz refresh rate. Since the two phones are Apple's first attempt at 120Hz displays on iPhone, the issue was widely reported online as soon as the devices reached users' hands.

After several user complaints of the issue, Apple had announced towards the end of September last year that it will come up with a fix. It now seems to be very close to this goal, as the feature is present in the iOS 15.4 beta and should be reaching the two iPhones with the stable version.

iOS developer and maker of Apollo for Reddit, Christian Selig recently took to Twitter to highlight the same. In a tweet, Selig wrote that someone from Apple confirmed to him the feature's rollout in the iOS 15.4 beta. With this, all apps will "automatically get 120 Hz animations on supported iPhones," meaning the two iPhone 13 Pro models. Selig also confirmed the feature himself on the beta version.

Till the fix is launched, most third-party apps on iPhone 13 Pro will still run at 60Hz except for a few animations. The issue stems from a Core Animation bug in iOS. Since iOS solely decides when the display should run at 120Hz in the case of iPhones, there is no option left for the user to do so manually. Hence, there is no immediate fix to the issue.

The problem even extended to social media apps like Twitter and Facebook. While the screen on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max would refresh at 120Hz, the content in the app would be locked to 60Hz, creating issues. In some cases, users even reported that some portions of the display stopped responding to touch inputs for a while.

As and when Apple brings the fixes to the masses, it will be a huge weight off the Pro models. Since 120Hz display is one of the key features of the flagship iPhones, it is only fair that users are able to use the same across their smartphone experience, and as soon as possible.