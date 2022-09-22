iPhone 11 is selling under Rs 30,000 on Flipkart today: should you buy it?

While iPhone 11 is an old phone but still relevant, especially if you are an Android user and want to switch to the iOS ecosystem without spending a lot. And this is the right time to buy the phone. Flipkart is offering a massive discount on the model during its ongoing Big Billion Days. The sale is currently live only for Plus members. For everyone else, the sale will begin on Sept 23 at midnight.

On Flipkart, the iPhone 11 is selling for as low as Rs 29,990. The offer includes bank discounts as well. So, if you use Axis or ICIC Bank cards, you will be able to grab the iPhone 11 for under Rs 30,000. The question is, should you buy the iPhone 11?

iPhone 11 is an old phone, but for under Rs 30,000, it is a great deal to consider for first-time iPhone users. Despite being a few years old, the iPhone 11 offers great value for the money especially at the discounted price. It offers a 6.1-inch liquid retina HD display, an A13 Bionic chipset, dual 12-megapixel cameras, and others. The phone features a curved design like that of the iPhone X series, which feels even more compact and polished than the latest generation iPhone models.

Now, you should know that Apple discontinued the iPhone 11 this year, which simply means the company no longer manufactures the model. The company will be selling the phone until the stocks end.

Besides the iPhone 11, Flipkart is also offering massive discounts on the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 and 12 Pro models. The e-commerce platform is selling the iPhone 13 for as low as Rs 47,999 but Flipkart is updating the prices every now and then. So, you will need to constantly keep checking the price and get the phone at the lowest price.

Now, there's a Chrome extension called Price Tracker extension that alerts buyers when the price of their wishlist product changes or drops. So, this way, you will be able to purchase the iPhone 13 at the lowest ever price. Read here to know how it works.